7 Frozen Breakfast Sandwiches Made With Real Eggs

Save time on busy mornings with these high-quality frozen options.

If you want a genuinely good breakfast sandwich on busy mornings, there are some excellent frozen options that take no time to heat up, and, most importantly, are made with real ingredients—including real eggs. These sandwiches can be air fried or microwaved for a quick, easy, convenient meal without sacrificing quality, and make it easy to have a good breakfast on days when you don’t want to spend time and money buying food outside. Here are seven delicious breakfast sandwiches made with real eggs.

Sandwich Brothers Egg & Cheese Sandwich

Sandwich Brothers Egg & Cheese Sandwich is made from a whole egg-omelet with American cheese packed into soft pita bread, and heats up in barely a minute. “Wow these are good!!” one shopper said. “I was a little hesitant as sometimes frozen egg sandwiches or meals are funky. Not these!! Being a new mom to three kiddos now I need easy, good and quick. This fits the bill!!”

Red’s Egg’Wich

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Red’s Egg’Wich is made with two cage-free egg patties instead of traditional bread buns, a sage-flavored turkey sausage patty, and delicious American cheese. “The cage-free egg patties as buns are a brilliant, protein-packed alternative to traditional bread, and the sage-flavored turkey sausage patty adds a gourmet twist that elevates this breakfast sandwich above the rest,” one shopper said.

Trader Joe’s Eggwich Breadless Breakfast Sandwich

Trader Joe’s Eggwich Breadless Breakfast Sandwich is a staple in my freezer and takes just minutes to cook in the microwave. “Pretty good. I don’t eat them often but they’re great if you have a super busy week and need something done in a few minutes,” one Redditor said.

Mason Dixie Sandwich With Sausage, Egg & Cheese

Mason Dixie‘s Buttermilk Biscuit Sandwich With Sausage, Egg & Cheese is a tasty option made with real egg. “Our classic buttermilk biscuit just got an upgrade – gooey cheese, fresh cracked whole egg, and savory pork sausage are the perfect complement to our flaky, buttery biscuit,” the brand says.

Red’s Chicken Maple Sausage Egg’wich

Red’s Chicken Maple Sausage Egg’wich is made with two fluffy cage-free egg patties, chicken maple sausage, and melty cheese. “I so happy I tried out this product. It is a healthier alternative to some other options out there and it is absolutely delicious. I recommend giving it a try,” one shopper said.

Frankie’s Organic Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich

Frankie’s Organic Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich is made with real whole eggs. “Fresh and perfectly cheesy. My new breakfast!” one happy shopper said.

Sandwich Bros Sausage Egg & Cheese

Sandwich Bros Sausage Egg & Cheese is another delicious breakfast sandwich from the brand made with real whole eggs. “I thought this was pretty good, especially with some salsa,” one Redditor said. Some fans are disappointed the brand did away with a whole sausage patty and replaced it with crumbled sausage, but it’s still a solid choice.