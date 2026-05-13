5 Best Frozen Food Breakfast Meals, According to Chefs

Chefs recommend frozen breakfasts that balance convenience, flavor, and nutrition.

Eating a good breakfast helps set the tone for the day and keeps you going all morning. But between busy schedules, early commutes and getting everyone out the door, cooking a balanced meal isn’t always realistic. Fortunately, chefs say there are frozen breakfast options that deliver convenience without sacrificing flavor or nutrition. From protein-packed sandwiches to hearty oat bowls and veggie-filled scrambles, these are the five best frozen breakfast meals to keep stocked in your freezer, according to the pros Eat This, Not That! turned to.

Bad Hambres OG Red Frozen Bean & Cheese Burrito

The Bad Hambres OG Red Frozen Bean & Cheese Burrito tastes much closer to a fresh, homemade burrito than a typical frozen one, and it’s a go-to for Jennifer Caraway, founder, CEO and award-winning chef behind The Joy Bus and The Joy Bus Diner.

“The frozen bean and cheese burrito from Bad Hambres is a staple breakfast in our home,” she shares. “It’s a reminder that when the fundamentals are right, simplicity wins.” Chef Jennifer explains, “Straight from the freezer into the toaster oven and minutes later you’ve got a perfectly crisp tortilla giving way to warm, creamy beans and gooey, melted cheese.” She adds, “The balance of texture and seasoning is spot on…comforting, consistent and deeply satisfying. No frills, no overthinking…just a burrito that delivers every time. Breakfast of champions.”

Applegate Naturals Frittata Bites

Applegate Naturals Frittata Bites deliver a rare combo of clean ingredients, high protein, and real breakfast flavor in a quick, portable format. It’s a must-have for Christine Pittman, Founder and CEO at COOKtheSTORY.

“My favorite frozen breakfast meal is the Applegate Naturals frittata bites with egg, uncured bacon, and cheese,” she says. “They are high in protein, they microwave up really quickly, and are really tasty. I’ll have them on their own or sometimes with a piece of toast.”

Amy’s Ranchero Burrito

Amy’s Ranchero Burrito is a standout for its balance of comfort and nutrition. It’s filling enough to work as a full meal, but still aligns with people looking for vegetarian-friendly or “better-for-you” frozen foods.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

“This burrito is packed with beans, rice, and a rich ranchero sauce that delivers a satisfying kick of flavor,” says Dennis Littley, Chef and Recipe Expert at Ask Chef Dennis. “It’s filling, well-balanced, and a dependable choice when you want something quick that still tastes thoughtfully prepared.”

Amy’s Mexican Breakfast Scramble

Another Amy’s meal that Chef Dennis loves is the Mexican Breakfast Scramble. It’s a comforting Mexican-inspired breakfast that’s quick, vegetarian-friendly, and surprisingly satisfying for a frozen meal.

“Amy’s does a great job bringing vibrant, Southwestern flavors to the frozen aisle with this scramble,” he says. “The combination of tofu, vegetables, and spices is hearty and well seasoned, making it a solid plant-based option that doesn’t feel like a compromise.”

Kodiak Cakes Bacon & Colby Cheese Breakfast Sandwich

Kodiak Cakes Bacon & Colby Cheese Breakfast Sandwich delivers a high-protein, filling breakfast that still feels like comfort food, easy to heat and eat on busy mornings.

“I love this breakfast sandwich because it’s protein-packed within two maple pancakes instead of a typical roll, muffin, or biscuit,” says Abbie Gellman, MS, RD, CDN, Owner of Chef Abbie Gellman and the Director of Culinary Medicine and Teaching Kitchen at SBH Health System. “Kodiak Cakes is known for its protein pancakes and waffles, which take this breakfast sandwich up a notch.”