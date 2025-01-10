9 Brownie Mix Brands That Use the Highest-Quality Ingredients

When it comes to sweet treats like brownies, ingredient quality can make all the difference—not just in taste but also in nutritional value and ethical impact. With so many options on the shelves, choosing a brownie mix that prioritizes higher-quality ingredients can feel like a daunting task. That's why we've sifted through some of the most popular mixes on the market to identify 9 of the top options for chocolate lovers who embrace simpler ingredients.

While none of these choices are considered to be "healthy," they stand out for their commitment to using ingredients that are simpler, more recognizable, and responsibly sourced – closer to what you might find in a home kitchen. It's worth noting that these mixes still rely on added sugars and refined carbohydrates, which impact blood sugar and caloric content. Being more conscious of ingredients helps consumers eat more mindfully and make choices that better support their values. An overall balanced diet that includes a variety of whole, nutrient-dense foods is supportive of good health, with treats like brownies best enjoyed mindfully and in moderation. Whether you're looking for organic, gluten-free, or just a mix that avoids artificial additives, these brownie mixes deliver a decadent, satisfying flavour while prioritizing more thoughtfully sourced ingredients.

Here's how we determined this list:

Prioritizing recognizable ingredients: Real pantry staples like almond flour, oat flour, and fair-trade cocoa powder take precedence. These products prioritise less processed, recognisable ingredients and avoid certain additives like carrageenan, TBHQ, artificial flavours, and artificial colours, which some consumers prefer to limit.

Responsibly sourced ingredients: Organic, fair-trade and non-GMO certifications are common markers of these mixes, reflecting values like environmental stewardship and ethical labour practices. While these certifications may not significantly impact the nutritional content, they are sought out by many consumers for the values they represent.

Specialized Dietary Accommodations: Some options cater to gluten-free, grain-free, dairy-free, or other dietary needs and preferences. Although gluten-free doesn't necessarily mean a food is "healthier", it can make a big difference for individuals who need it.

Higher quality fats and sweeteners: All of these options avoid low-quality fats like palm oil, shortening, and trans fats, and they steer clear of some highly processed sweeteners such as corn syrup, high fructose corn syrup, and artificial sweeteners. However, it's important to note that these mixes still contain sugar, which, even in forms like organic cane sugar or coconut sugar, is a refined sweetener.

Brownie mixes supply the dry ingredients, which means that consumers can choose which other ingredients they use when baking the brownies, including preferred fat source and other add-ins like chopped nuts and dark chocolate.

Simple Mills Almond Flour Brownie Mix

Nutrition : Per 1 brownie (23 g mix):

Calories : 100

Fat : 6 g (Saturated fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 110 mg

Carbs : 13 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 9 g)

Protein : 2 g

Simple Mills Almond Flour Brownie is a gluten-free, grain-free, and dairy free option. Nuts like almonds contribute some protein and fiber, which are often very low in desserts like brownies. This product doesn't contain palm oil or artificial ingredients, and it has less additives than other gluten-free products may contain. Although coconut sugar is still a type of sugar, this mix is the lowest in sugar of all mixes we compared.

King Arthur Gluten-Free Fudge Brownie Mix

Nutrition : Per 3 tbsp mix (30 g):

Calories : 110

Fat : 1 g (Saturated fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 115 mg

Carbs : 25 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 18 g)

Protein : 1 g

King Arthur's Gluten-Free Fudge Brownie Mix is another gluten-free and dairy-free option for those with dietary restrictions to enjoy, without additional gums or emulsifiers that other gluten-free products may contain.

Bob's Red Mill Gluten-Free Brownie Mix

Nutrition : Per 2 tbsp mix (30 g):

Calories : 120

Fat : 0 g (Saturated fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 75 mg

Carbs : 27 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 19 g)

Protein : 1 g

Bob's Red Mill Gluten-Free Brownie Mix incorporates a blend of gluten-free flours, including whole grain brown rice flour and whole grain sorghum flour. The Bob's Red Mill brand highlights their dedication to core values including sustainability, equity, and inclusion.

Kodiak Cakes Protein-Packed Brownie Mix

Nutrition : Per 1/16 package (26 g dry mix):

Calories : 100

Fat : 2 g (Saturated fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 50 mg

Carbs : 18 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 14 g)

Protein : 5 g

Kodiak Cakes Protein-Packed Brownie Mix stands out due to its protein content. While 5 grams of protein isn't a significant amount, it can still help improve satiety, which can help people stick to moderate portion sizes. It contains whole grain flours, including oat flour and whole wheat flour. Whole grains naturally contain more fiber, protein, and micronutrients than refined flours.

Namaste Foods Organic Brownie Mix

Nutrition : Per 2 tbsp mix (25 g):

Calories : 90

Fat : 0.5 g (Saturated fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 75 mg

Carbs : 22 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 13 g)

Protein : 1 g

Namaste Foods Organic Brownie Mix is certified gluten-free and USDA organic. They're also plant-based and dairy-free. They have slightly less sugar per serving than other brands. These brownies are an option for individuals with dietary restrictions who prioritize choosing organic.

Miss Jones Baking Co. Fudgy Brownie Mix

Nutrition : Per 1 brownie (26 g mix):

Calories : 90 (Prepared: 160)

Fat : 0 g (Prepared: 7 g, Saturated fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 120 mg (Prepared: 125 mg)

Carbs : 22 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: 16 g)

Protein : 1 g (Prepared: 2 g)

Miss Jones Baking Co. Fudgy Brownie Mix is certified organic, vegan, and non-GMO. It's made with only 6 ingredients including organic cane sugar, organic wheat flour, and fair-trade cocoa powder. They mimic homemade brownies, made with ingredients you might find in your kitchen. While data for heavy metal content is not available for all brownie mixes, Consumer Reports found that samples of this product were within the threshold of California's standard maximum allowable dose levels.

Pamela's Chocolate Brownie Mix

Nutrition : Per 2 tbsp dry mix (28 g):

Calories : 110 (Prepared: 190)

Fat : 1.5 g (Prepared: 9.5 g, Saturated fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 140 mg (Prepared: 160 mg)

Carbs : 24 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 10 g)

Protein : 1 g (Prepared: 2 g)

Pamela's Chocolate Brownie Mix features a gluten-free blend of brown rice and white rice flours, along with organic chocolate chunks. Its primary sweetener is honey, which is still a form of sugar, but it's also known for its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. It's free of dairy and other common allergens, and manufactured in a gluten-free certified facility, making this mix a great choice for those with dietary restrictions who still want a delicious treat.

365 by Whole Foods Market Chocolate Fudge Brownie Mix

Nutrition : Per 1/4 cup dry mix (32 g):

Calories : 100 (Prepared: 150)

Fat : 1.5 g (Prepared: 5 g, Saturated fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 65 mg (Prepared: 210 mg)

Carbs : 25 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 15 g)

Protein : 1 g (Prepared: 2 g)

The 365 by Whole Foods Market Chocolate Fudge Brownie Mix offers a familiar fudgy flavor while maintaining Whole Foods' commitment to more responsibly sourced ingredients. It contains unbleached flour, which is slightly less processed than bleached flour, which both have comparable nutrition profiles. It does contain canola oil, which some individuals choose to avoid.

Bob's Red Mill Baking Mix, Fudgy Brownie

Nutrition : Per 23 g mix:

Calories : 90

Fat : 0 g (Saturated fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 95 mg

Carbs : 20 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 15 g)

Protein : 1 g

Bob's Red Mill Fudgy Brownie Mix uses basic baking ingredients, like enriched flour, sugar, cocoa powder, and baking powder to match the familiar taste of homemade brownies.