7 Best Bottled Hot Sauces, According to Chefs

A hot sauce can add a nice fiery kick to your dish, but a great hot sauce elevates your meal to the next level.

”A good hot sauce should do more than just burn. it should round out the dish and add another layer, says Dennis Littley, Chef and Recipe expert at Ask Chef Dennis. “That’s why I keep two on hand: one for that clean, sharp heat and one for a little extra depth.”

Hot sauce is a kitchen staple, but with grocery aisles lined with everything from smoky chipotle taste to tangy tongue-tingling flavors, it’s hard to know which ones to choose. To help navigate your way through the plethora of choices, Eat This, Not That! spoke with chefs who reveal their favorite hot sauces. From cult classics to hidden gems, these are the hot sauces chefs actually swear by.

Yellowbird Serrano Hot Sauce

Yellowbird Serrano is a green tangy hot sauce made with serrano peppers, cucumbers, lime and garlic. It’s a light flavorful sauce that has just the perfect amount of spice.

“It’s clean, bright, and just the right kind of heat,” Kyle Taylor, Founder / Chef at HE COOKS says. “It’s punchy but balanced, and works on everything from eggs to tacos. The serrano flavor is quite unique.”

Secret Aardvark Habanero Hot Sauce

Secret Aardvark Habanero Hot Sauce was featured on season 4 of “Hot Ones” and is a nice

Caribbean / Tex-Mex hybrid created from habanero peppers and roasted tomatoes.

“It’s tangy, a little smoky, and great on grilled meats,” says Chef Kyle. “It’s got this sweet-heat balance that never misses. The fire-roasted tomato base lends a depth that you don’t usually find in a hot sauce.”

Frank’s RedHot

Frank’s Red Hot lands on a lot of lists about hot sauce for a reason. The flavor compliments any dish and people can’t get enough. It’s rated 4.8 on Amazon with nearly 8,400 reviews and it’s a must-have for Chef Raina Poré, Los Angeles-based private chef and founder of Poré Private Chefs.

She says, “RedHot is essential for wings and collards.”

Valentina Hot Sauce

Valentina Hot Sauce is another go-to for Chef Raina.

“I’m from Detroit with Southern roots—there’s always hot sauce in my fridge, she says. “Valentina gives tacos, eggs, or popcorn a smoky kick.”

Crystal Hot Sauce

Crystal Hot Sauce is the gold standard for cajun food and while you’ll find it in many dishes in New Orleans, the brand has achieved a cult following across the county.

”Crystal is one I reach for constantly,” says Chef Dennis. “It’s a Louisiana-style hot sauce with a good vinegar tang and a softer heat that builds gradually.”

He explains, “What I love most is its versatility– it’s excellent for marinating chicken, splashing on scrambled eggs, or stirring into a pot of beans. The flavor doesn’t compete with the dish, it lifts everything around it. If I’m cooking for a crowd or adding heat to something like jambalaya or a gumbo, Crystal is my default.”

Cholula

Another favorite for Chef Dennis is Cholula.

”Cholula, on the other hand, is my pick when I want something a bit more complex,” he says. ” It has a mild to medium heat level, but what sets it apart is its blend of arbol and piquín peppers, along with a hint of spices.”

He adds, “It works beautifully in tacos, grilled meats, and even mixed into creamy dressings or dips. It adds flavor as much as it adds fire, which is exactly what you want in a bottled sauce.”

”When it comes to bottled hot sauces, two of my go-to choices are Crystal Hot Sauce and Cholula. Both have earned a permanent place in my kitchen, not just because of their heat, but because of the way they enhance food without overpowering it.”

Tabasco

Tabasco is a longstanding trusted hot sauce that’s been around for decades. You’ll find it in most restaurants and is highly versatile.

“It is an emergency item to have for all occasions”, says Chef Julian, Chef at Spaghetti Western in Morongo Valley, Calif. “A hint of spice goes a long way in many dishes such as soups, sauces, eggs, sandwiches and more.” He adds, “It’s limitless, plus it never goes bad!”