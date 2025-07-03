 Skip to content

11 Best Trader Joe’s 4th of July Items This Week

From s’mores to grill-ready meats, these Trader Joe’s finds are holiday must-haves.
Published on July 3, 2025

The July 4th weekend is almost here. Trader Joe’s is a one-stop shop for all your holiday needs if you are hosting or attending a party and need something to bring along. The only thing they don’t sell? Fireworks. From all the s’mores fixings to everything you need to grill, here are the 11 best Trader Joe’s 4th of July items I found at my local store this week.

Pre-Marinated and Seasoned Meats

Trader Joe's Spatchcocked Lemon Rosemary Chicken
Trader Joe's

Trader Joe’s has so many great options for July 4th grilling that I couldn’t choose one. While you can’t go wrong with their plain meats, I am a massive fan of everything pre-marinated or seasoned. For example, the Spatchcocked Lemon Rosemary Chicken is delicious, as is the carne and pollo asada. And you don’t have to tell your guests you didn’t make it from scratch.

S’Mores Clusters

Trader Joe's S'mores Clusters
Trader Joe’s

Looking for a fan sweet treat snack? S’mores Clusters are perfect for the holiday. The clusters are made with mini marshmallows and graham crackers covered with milk chocolate and inspired by the summer campfire dessert. Get a bag for just $3.99.

The Best Frozen Foods at Trader Joe’s, According to Employees

S’Mores Fixings

Trader Joe's Graham Cracker Squares
traderjoes/Instagram

Trader Joe’s sells everything you need to make S’mores, including Graham Crackers ($2.99), a 3-pack of milk chocolate bars, $2.49, and marshmallows, $2.99.

Carolina Gold BBQ Potato Chips

trader joe's carolina gold potato chips
Trader Joe’s

Every year, Trader Joe’s brings back Carolina Gold BBQ Potato Chips, a total fan favorite. The brand has dubbed the crunchy, sweet, and smoky chip “liquid gold.” It’s a perfect companion to burgers and dogs. Pick up a few bags for $2.69.

BBQ Sauce

trader joe's carolina gold bbq sauce
Trader Joe’s

Pick your poison when it comes to BBQ Sauce at Trader Joe’s. My store had an extensive collection of sauces to tantalize anyone’s tastebuds, including Carolina Gold (like the chips!), Kansas City Style, and even Siracha Roasted Garlic one.

Out of This World Ice Pops

Trader Joe's Out of this World Ice Pops
Trader Joe's

Trader Joe’s has its version of Bomb Pops, perfectly themed for July 4. Out of This World Ice Pops are red (strawberry), white (lemonade), and blue (blueberry), a blend of sweet and tart flavors. Pick up a few boxes for your guests, at $3.29 for a box of six pops.

Buns

Trader Joe's Potato Buns
Trader Joe’s

Trader Joe’s makes it easy to serve gourmet BBQ at your July 4 bash. Whether you are making hot dogs, sausages, or burgers, their selection of buns is excellent. There are so many to choose from, from pretzel buns to brioche, or OG potato buns.

Teeny Tiny Apple Pies

trader joe's teeny tiny apple pies
Trader Joe’s

Apple pie is one of the most American desserts ever. I love this box of Teeny Tiny Apple Pies, “minature pies made with juicy apples and topped with brown sugar crumble.” You get four tiny pies per box, perfect for bringing to a gathering as a dessert.

Trader Joe’s Spray Sunscreen SPF 50

Trader Joe's Sunscreen Spray SPF 50+
Trader Joe’s

I am super picky about sunscreen. Non-negotiables? It can’t smell chemically or leave behind a white residue. I love Trader Joe’s Spray Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 50+, because it meets my criteria and costs just $5.99 per bottle. It’s the right price since my daughter goes through several bottles a week.

Mango Pineapple Pico de Gallo Salsa

Trader Joe's Mango Pineapple Pico de Gallo Salsa
Trader Joe’s

I asked the checkout girl about the hottest new products, and she led me to the Mango Pineapple Pico de Gallo Salsa. This is a fun addition to your July 4th party, offering an exotic twist to chips and salsa. It will also be delicious on any tacos you make.

Corn on the Cob

Trader Joe's Corn on the Cob
Trader Joe’s

The last item on my July 4 shopping list is corn on the cob. My local store sold it for $0.69 per ear, and the kernels looked fresh and delicious.

