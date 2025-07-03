McDonald’s Just Launched 3 Wild New McMuffins

McDonald’s iconic breakfast sandwiches are already incredibly popular amongst fast-food fans, but they’re about to get even better: Starting July 8, McDonald’s is launching new limited-edition Spicy McMuffin breakfast sandwiches for those who like a sweet, spicy edge to their classic Egg McMuffins and Sausage McMuffins. “This limited-time glow-up includes everything you already love about the iconic Egg McMuffin… plus a fiery, delicious twist,” the chain promises. Here’s what fans need to know about these delicious new drops.

New Spicy McMuffin

The foundation of the new Spicy McMuffin is a classic Egg McMuffin with a twist: Made with melty cheese and a freshly cracked egg (now sourced 100% cage-free in the U.S.), Canadian bacon on a toasted and buttered English muffin, and a shot of McDonald’s signature Spicy Pepper Sauce to bring that sweet heat.

Three New McMuffins

Fans of the Sausage McMuffin and Sausage McMuffin with Egg can also get an upgrade with the Spicy Sausage McMuffin and the Spicy Sausage McMuffin with Egg. “Whether you’re fueling up for a morning marathon of meetings or just need something delicious to kickstart your day, these breakfast sandwiches deliver big, bold flavors,” McDonald’s says.

Surprisingly Good

One employee shared early feedback after sampling the new breakfast menu in their McDonald’s location. “I’ve had the Spicy Sausage McMuffin for the past couple days (work there), and it’s surprisingly good! I would recommend trying it,” they shared on Reddit. Another employee said “Man people are late to this. Been getting this since the sauce came out. Even better with bacon on it.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Spicy Pepper Sauce

McDonald’s Spicy Pepper Sauce is already used for menu items such as the Spicy McCrispy and Spicy McCrispy Deluxe. “Their spicy chicken sandwiches are fantastic. The sauce they put on it is better than any other places,” one Redditor said. The general consensus seems to be that the McCrispys are good but inconsistent.

Blueberry & Crème Pie

If you need to cool down after your spicy breakfast, McDonald’s also just brought back the fan-favorite Blueberry & Crème Pie for a limited time only. “This ‘berry’ delicious dessert is a twist on the classic McDonald’s sleeved pie, featuring blueberries and vanilla crème layered side by side in McDonald’s premium crust, baked to perfection and served warm,” the chain says.