8 Kellogg’s Cereals That Surprisingly Support Belly Fat Loss 

Cereal is a go-to for many in the mornings and when you think of your favorite brands, many childhood sugary bowls come to mind, but not all cereal is created equal. There are many that can actually help with weight loss goals and Kellogg’s offers several flavors that not only taste good, but aid in slimming down your waistline.

Thanks to high fiber content, portion control, and smart ingredients, these cereals can help curb cravings and keep you feeling fuller longer. Here are 8 Kellogg’s cereals that might surprise you with their belly fat–friendly benefits, according to Lauren Manaker MS, RDN, LD, Charleston-based registered dietitian.

Kellogg’s All-Bran Original

Nutrition : per serving ⅔ cup

Calories : 120 without milk

Fat : 2g (Saturated fat: 0g)

Sodium : 95mg

Carbs : 32g (Fiber: 12g , Sugar: 9g)

Protein : 5g

Kellogg’s All-Bran Original has been around for years and is one of highest fiber cereals on the shelves.

Manaker says it’s “Packed with fiber, this cereal helps keep you full for longer, potentially reducing unnecessary snacking. Fiber also supports digestion, and may help reduce bloating– especially when combined with enough fluid!

Kellogg’s Special K Protein

Nutrition : per serving 1 ⅓ cup

Calories : 210 without milk

Fat : 1g (Saturated fat: 0g)

Sodium : 300mg

Carbs : 44g (Fiber: 5g , Sugar: 9g)

Special K Protein offers a balance of nutrition and great taste.

“With added protein, this cereal aids in muscle preservation while keeping hunger pangs at bay,” says Manaker. She explains, “Protein is key to supporting a healthy metabolism, which can help with belly fat loss.”

Kellogg’s Raisin Bran

Nutrition : per serving 1 cup

Calories : 190 without milk

Fat : 1g (Saturated fat: 0g)

Sodium : 200 mg

Carbs : 47g (Fiber: 7g , Sugar: 17g)

Protein : 5g

Raisin Bran is a longstanding classic that is the perfect mix of a natural sweet flavor, crunchy texture and is healthy. It can help maintain cholesterol levels, making it heart-healthy, plus it helps fight belly fat.

“This cereal combines fiber and complex carbs to maintain stable energy levels and curb overeating,” says Manaker. The whole grains and dried fruit create a perfect balance of flavor and nutrition. By keeping you full longer, Raisin Bran helps reduce the tendency for mindless midday snacks.”

Kellogg’s Special K Red Berries

Nutrition : per serving 1 cup

Calories : 140 without milk

Fat : .5g (Saturated fat: 0g)

Sodium : 250mg

Carbs : 34g (Fiber: 3g , Sugar: 11g)

Protein : 3g

Kellogg’s Special K Red Berries is a delicious low-calorie option with real fruit that’s light yet filling.

“This cereal offers a balance of fiber and fruity sweetness, making it satisfying without overloading on sugar, which is critical for managing waistline concerns,” says Manaker. “The real dried strawberries add a touch of indulgence while keeping it calorie-conscious. Its nutrient-rich profile helps you stay energized and focused throughout the day.”

Kellogg’s Wheat Bran Flakes

Nutrition : per serving 1 cup

Calories : 120 without milk

Fat : 0g (Saturated fat: 0g)

Sodium : 260mg

Carbs : 30g (Fiber: 6g , Sugar: 7g)

Protein : 4g

Kellogg’s Wheat Bran Flakes is a low fat and low calorie cereal that has a touch of sweetness to enhance the crispy bran flakes.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

“A stellar option for fiber enthusiasts, this cereal promotes digestion and gut health, both of which play a role in reducing bloating,” says Manaker. “Its classic formula is perfect for those who prefer a straightforward, weight management-supporting choice.”

Kashi GO® Protein & Fiber Cereal Mixed Berry Crunch

Nutrition : per serving ¾ cup

Calories : 190

Fat : 4g (Saturated fat: 0g)

Sodium : 150 mg

Carbs : 36g (Fiber: 9g , Sugar: 10g)

Protein : 7g

Kashi has been owned by Kellogg’s since the early 2000’s and is a must have for health-conscious shoppers.

“This cereal is a fantastic pick for weight loss thanks to its protein and fiber content, which help keep you full and satisfied longer,” says Manaker. “The delicious mixed berry flavor adds a naturally sweet and tangy twist, making it a treat to enjoy without added guilt. Kashi GO® is crafted with whole grains and plant-based ingredients, promoting long-lasting energy for your busy day.”

Kellogg’s Mueslix Cereal

Nutrition : per serving 1 cup

Calories : 250 calories without milk

Fat : 0g (Saturated fat: 0g)

Sodium : 150mg

Carbs : 50g (Fiber: 5g , Sugar: 17g)

Protein : 6g

Kellogg’s Mueslix Cereal can be hard to find, but if you’re lucky enough to see it in the grocery aisle, stock up.

“Kellogg’s Mueslix Cereal provides fiber, which supports digestion and helps you feel full throughout the day,” says Manaker. “Packed with whole grains, nuts, and dried fruits, it provides a natural source of energy while maintaining a balanced nutritional profile,” she explains. “The combination of fiber and protein contributes to controlling hunger and promoting satiety, making it easier to manage portion sizes.”

All-Bran Buds Kellogg’s

Nutrition : per serving ½ cup

Calories : 120 without milk

Fat : 1.5g (Saturated fat: 0g)

Sodium : 290 mg

Carbs : 36g (Fiber: 17g , Sugar: 12g)

Protein : 4g

All-Bran Buds is another great Kellogg’s option that supports wellness goals, according to Manaker.

“This cereal is low in calories while providing essential nutrients, making it a satisfying yet light option for those managing their weight,” she says. “The added bran supports gut health, which is crucial for overall metabolism and weight control. This cereal can be enjoyed with milk, but it can also be used as a crunchy topping for yogurt parfaits!”