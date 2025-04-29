Burger King Launches Wild New Frozen Drinks With Nerds Candy

Burger King just launched a brand-new drink that is sure to make candy fans very happy: Meet the Frozen Strawberry Flavored & Nerds, a refreshing strawberry-flavored slushie-drink topped with yummy Nerds candy. The new limited-time beverage is just the latest in a line of successful frozen drinks from the burger chain, including Fanta Kickin' Mango, Cotton Candy Cloud, and Pink Lemonade. You can also get the new Nerds drink in Raspberry flavor if Strawberry isn't your jam.

Influencer Markie Devo posted about the new drinks on Instagram, saying, "About to pull an Edward frozen hands with the both of these!🥤🧤🥶🧤🥤Burger King has new frozen drinks topped with NERDS!" Commenters were quick to point out Sonic Drive-In has something very similar on the menu. "It's giving: Sonic Dupe 🤣," one said. "You can literally get this at Sonic anytime, many other flavors too. Not just two," another added. While that may be true, Markie Devo pointed out not everyone has a Sonic near them. "We don't have one in Brooklyn at all," they explained.

And that's not all! Burger King is celebrating National Strawberry Month by giving away a free classic Frozen Strawberry flavored beverage with $1+ purchase through the BK App and bk.com every Saturday in May, at participating US restaurants, while supplies last. Remember, the new Nerds slushie is available for a limited time only, so don't wait too long to try one for yourself.

Burger King's previous frozen drops were big hits with customers, who raved about the drinks on social media. "New Frozen Pink Lemonade is delicious! Got one at lunch, might get another one at dinner lol Highly recommend if you like BKs Icees!" one Redditor said. Other fans went nuts for the Cotton Candy Cloud flavor. "I didn't even know they had these!!" an excited customer said last year. "Lol so when I went to BK I saw the sign and ordered one with the foam, which is super sweet the consistency was almost like that of marshmallow topping you'd put on ice cream but still tasty lol the drink itself tasted like cotton candy but mine wasn't blue it was a magenta color? …..it's definitely something kids are going to enjoy most."

Burger King is also celebrating Mother's Day by giving away free burgers to the hardworking moms out there. On Sunday, May 11, Royal Perks members can redeem a free Whopper with the purchase of a King Jr. Meal, both for dine-in or drive-thru. "This feel-good freebie is a simple way to show mom appreciation and give her a well-earned treat," the chain says about the new promotion. File this one under "what to give the woman who has everything".