Recall Just Announced For 11,000 Pounds of a Popular Charcuterie Meat

If you recently stocked up on charcuterie board essentials, you're going to want to check the products' labels. Yesterday, Fratelli Beretta USA, Inc., issued a recall of about 11,097 pounds of Busseto Foods charcuterie meat because it may be contaminated with salmonella.

The recall applies to 18-ounce plastic trays labeled "Busseto Foods Charcuterie Sampler Prosciutto, Sweet Sopressata, and Dry Coppa." These packages were shipped to Sam's Club distribution centers in eight states: Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, and Texas.

The trays, which were sold as twin packs with two 9-ounce packages, were produced on Oct. 30, 2023. They have a "Best if used by date" of April 27, 2024 and a lot code of L075330300. The establishment number "EST. 7543B" is printed inside the USDA mark of inspection, and "EST. #47967" is printed with the lot and date codes. See here for images of the product labels.

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture alerted the USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) of this problem after collecting a sample that tested positive for salmonella. The Minnesota agency collected this sample as part of an investigation into a multi-state salmonella outbreak. The recall notice stated further testing is ongoing to verify whether the charcuterie meats are related to the outbreak.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The FSIS urges consumers not to eat these meat products and to throw them away or return them to their place of purchase. Those with additional questions about the recall can call the Busseto Recall Hotline at (866) 552-4916.

Common symptoms of a salmonella infection include diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever, which can develop between six hours to six days after consuming a contaminated product, according to the FSIS. The illness typically lasts between four and seven days.

This announcement follows several other recent salmonella-related recalls. Last month, Quaker Oats issued a recall of various granola bars and cereal products over a possible salmonella contamination. There have been no reported illnesses to date, according to the company.

Before this, there were multiple recalls issued for various cantaloupe products connected to a salmonella outbreak. This has been linked to 302 illnesses, 129 hospitalizations, and four deaths in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The outbreak has also been tied to 164 illnesses and seven deaths in Canada.