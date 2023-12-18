Quaker Oats Is Recalling Granola Bars and Cereal Due to Salmonella

If you recently purchased any Quaker Oats products, you're going to want to check your pantry. On Dec. 15, the company issued a recall of more than 40 types of granola bars and cereals because said products may be contaminated with salmonella.

The recall applies to various Quaker Chewy Bars, puffed granola and granola oats cereal products, as well as snack boxes featuring the company's granola bars. The items were sold in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, Guam, and Saipon.

The affected items have multiple "Best before" dates that extend through October 2024. See here for the full list of recalled products, their sizes, UPC codes, "Best before" dates, and packaging images. No other Quaker products are impacted by this recall.

There have been no reported illnesses connected to the consumption of these products, according to Quaker. The company advises consumers who still have these products in their possession to throw them away.

Those with additional questions about the recall can contact Quaker's Consumer Relations at 1-800-492-9322 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CTS, Monday through Friday. Consumers can also visit the company's recall webpage for more information or product reimbursement.

In healthy individuals, a salmonella infection can cause symptoms like fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. The organism can also be more serious and sometimes even fatal in young children, frail or elderly people, and those with weakened immune systems. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), symptoms usually begin within six hours to six days after infection and can last four to seven days.

These 40+ Quaker products aren't the only items that have recently been impacted by salmonella. Since the beginning of November, there has been a string of recalls for various cantaloupe products sold at major grocery stores like Trader Joe's, Kroger, Aldi, Stop & Shop, and Sprouts Farmers Market. The recalled items include both whole and pre-cut cantaloupes.

These products have been connected to a salmonella outbreak that has resulted in 302 illnesses, 129 hospitalizations, and four deaths, according to the CDC. The outbreak has also sickened 153 people and killed six people in Canada.