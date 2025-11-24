7 Butcher Tips That Make Christmas Prime Rib Come Out Perfect

I love prime rib at this time of year but admit to being intimidated by the thought of cooking one—until now, that is. Eat This, Not That! reached out to Brad Baych, author of Primal Cuts: A Butcher’s Guide to Selecting, Preparing, and Perfecting Beef and an expert on all things prime rib, for what his top tips are for gorgeous prime rib every time.

“Turkey is very hard to get just right,” Baych says about his preference for a holiday prime rib. “A few minutes too long in the oven and it is dry and bland. Prime rib on the other hand offers a little more grace. You can slow roast it to a medium or medium rare temperature and have a great meal. If your guests like theirs a little more done you can simply give them a slice from the edges which tend to be cooked more. And the biggest reason is beef just tastes better than turkey every time.”

Not only did Baych give invaluable tips on prepping and cooking the prime rib, he also shared some of his recipes for the sides, taking all the stress out of your holiday meal and sharing a few hacks I have never heard of before (the recipe for Ultimate Mashed Potatoes alone is absolutely fascinating). If you want to make a beautiful prime rib this holiday season but have no experience doing so, you will be a pro by the end of this article thanks to Baych. Happy cooking!

Cut Your Own Prime Rib

Beef is expensive right now, and Baych encourages people to cut their own prime rib to save money. “I know this may sound like a daunting task but it is actually very easy,” he says. “You can buy a whole ribeye subprimal cut from your local membership club (Sam’s Club, Costco, BJ’s). You then take a sharp knife and simply cut the prime rib to whatever size you like. I usually recommend a roast that is about 1″ per person long.” Baych also recommends waiting for a good sale. “Chain grocery stores love to put prime rib on a significant discount around the holidays,” he says. “They do this in hopes that you will buy all the other items you will need for your holiday dinner at the store. If you can find one of those sales, definitely take advantage.”

Don’t Skimp In Seasoning

There is nothing more disappointing than an underseasoned prime rib—Baych recommends going to town on flavor. “Make sure you season your roast well,” he says. “Use more seasoning that you think you will need. When your guest eats their prime rib it is only the outside edge that has the seasoning. You want to season appropriately to ensure great flavor.”

Use a Good Thermometer

Baych recommends using a decent thermometer to check the temperature of your meat (I personally love the MEATER brand). “Use a wireless thermometer to manage your cook,” he says. “There are great thermometers that you can leave in the roast and will tell you through an app on your phone how long the roast has until it is done. Take advantage of the technology so you don’t have to worry about overcooking it.”

Let It Rest!

Do not touch that beautiful roast for at least a half hour after it comes out of the oven. “Let it rest for 30 minutes before you cut the roast,” Baych recommends. “It has plenty of residual heat to keep it hot, so don’t worry about that. The resting process ensures the juiciest roast possible.”

With that, let’s get into the recipes!

Brad Baych’s Bone-in Prime Rib

Bone-in Prime Rib

Yield: 6 servings

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 1 hour 15 minutes to 1 hour 40 minutes

A bone-in prime rib is one of the most popular beef dishes for special occasions. It’s often served as the main event at Christmas or Easter gatherings and is a cornerstone at carving stations in fancy hotels. A prime rib roast serves a large group of guests and allows for different degrees of doneness depending on which slice you choose. The rosemary crust adds a perfect contrast to the tender, juicy meat. If you happen to have leftovers, be sure to set them aside to enjoy as a Prime Rib Steak Sandwich (page 105).

1 tablespoon chopped fresh rosemary

2 teaspoons kosher salt

1 teaspoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon ground black pepper

2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

1 (5-pound) bone-in prime rib roast

Preheat the oven to 325°F. In a small mixing bowl, combine the rosemary, salt, garlic powder, and pepper. In a separate small bowl, whisk together the Worcestershire sauce and mustard. Rub the entire prime rib roast with the mustard sauce, then crust on all sides with the seasoning mix. Place the roast on a sheet pan fitted with a wire rack. Put the pan in the oven and roast to 10 degrees less than your desired doneness with the guidance of a meat thermometer—generally, 15 to 20 minutes per pound for medium doneness. Remove from the oven and allow to rest for 30 minutes before slicing and serving.

Brad Baych’s Red Wine–Braised Mushrooms

Red Wine–Braised Mushrooms

Yield: 4 servings

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 40 minutes

Have you ever wondered how the braised mushrooms at your favorite upscale steakhouse taste so delicious? The secret is in layering different flavors and taking time to reduce the red wine. I like to use a mid-priced Cabernet, Merlot, or even a red blend; opt for a red wine you'd enjoy drinking along with your perfectly cooked steak. This dish tastes best when you cook it low and slow, giving the onions and garlic time to meld with the wine and beef stock.

1 cup chopped yellow onions

2 tablespoons avocado oil

2 tablespoons chopped garlic

3 pounds button mushrooms, quartered

2 cups red wine

2 cups beef stock, homemade (page 266) or store-bought

1 tablespoon kosher salt

¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

¼ teaspoon finely chopped fresh thyme, plus a few sprigs fresh thyme for garnish if

desired

In a 6-quart stockpot or 7-quart enameled Dutch oven, sauté the onions in the avocado oil over medium heat until translucent, about 5 minutes. Add the garlic and sauté for 2 minutes, or until lightly browned. Add the mushrooms and cook over high heat for 10 minutes, or until softened. Add the red wine, lower the heat to medium, and simmer for 10 minutes, or until reduced by about half. Pour in the beef stock and continue to cook over medium heat for 15 minutes to reduce the liquid to a sauce thick enough to coat the mushrooms. Season with the salt, pepper, and thyme. Serve garnished with a few thyme sprigs, if desired.

Ultimate Mashed Potatoes

Ultimate Mashed Potatoes

Yield: 4 servings

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 30 minutes

Everyone knows how to make basic mashed potatoes: You boil potatoes, add some butter or cream, and mash them up. In an effort to make mashed potatoes even more delicious, I examined the basics of this process. After boiling the potatoes, I realized you lose a lot of the starch and flavor when you pour out the water. By boiling the potatoes in a combination of cream and half-and-half that is mashed back into the cooked potatoes, you create a creamier, more flavorful side dish. This recipe has become such a family favorite that my kids now ask for the “fancy mashed potatoes” as the old run-of-the-mill kind are no longer good enough!

2 pounds Idaho potatoes

4 cloves garlic, peeled

2 cups half-and-half, plus more if needed

2 cups heavy cream

2 teaspoons kosher salt

¼ teaspoon ground white pepper

For garnish:

1 tablespoon unsalted butter

1 teaspoon chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley