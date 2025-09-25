8 Secrets for Cooking the Best Steak That Only Chefs Know

Making a perfectly tender and juicy steak at home can be overwhelming no matter what level of cooking experience you have–but it doesn’t have to be. There are pro techniques to adopt that can take your steak to the next level and Eat This, Not That! spoke with chefs who revealed their top tips. From choosing the right meat to cooking tricks, here are eight secrets that only chefs and meat experts know until now.

Thaw the Meat to Room Temperature

When prepping to cook, a big thing to take note of is the temperature of the steak. According to Chef David Rose, executive chef for Omaha Steaks,it’s a game changer. “It’s very important to make sure your steak is fully thawed and brought to room temperature before you grill it,” he says. “Doing this ensures the steak cooks evenly, consistently, and gets a beautiful char on the outside. Cooking a cold steak will result in an undercooked steak, with inconsistent doneness.” Chef Thomas Odermatt, Founder of Roli Roti Food Trucks and Butcher’s Bone Broth agrees and suggests pulling the steaks out of the fridge 1-3 hours before cooking. “This allows the meat to settle, reducing temperature shock. This simple step gives you better control over doneness and helps ensure your steak cooks evenly to your liking.”

Marbling Matters

Look for cuts like with even marbling throughout–the white specks in meat. It’s fat or marbling and fat gives flavor. Well-marbled cuts are “forgiving in a pan or on the grill, and don’t demand fancy technique,” says Chef Thomas. “With a hot skillet, some salt, and maybe a knob of butter, you can turn out a steak that rivals what you’d order at a steakhouse. And even if you splurge on a prime cut, it’s still less than half the price of dining out.”

Avoid Meat With Purple Coloring

When buying steak, the color is important. “You should search out cuts in a deep, healthy red hue, avoiding anything on the purple-side as that could indicate the cow was older (and less palatable),” says Chef Greg Mueller, BBQ expert and Director of Culinary Innovations for recteq.

Don’t Skip Butcher’s Cuts

Another tip Chef Greg gives is to not over the butcher’s cut. “Don’t sleep on butcher’s cuts like flat iron or Denver,” he says. ” They can be both affordable and tasty.” And don’t be afraid to get to know your local butcher. “Trust their advice; they won’t ‘steer’ you wrong,” he says.

Always Marinate Flank Steak

Flank steak is a lean cut from the cow’s abdominal area and while it’s known to have a flavorful beer taste, it can be tough when not cooked properly. But there’s an easy trick to help ensure it’s tender when served. “Marinate flank steak for a few hours and cook it quickly over high heat to medium-rare, then slice against the grain,” says Dennis Turcinovic, owner and managing partner of Delmonico’s Hospitality Group.

Light Cherry Coloring Means More Flavor

As mentioned earlier, color is key to cooking a delicious steak and according to Jason Kennedy, an in-house meat expert with Verde Farms, a light cherry color means more flavor. “If I want to indulge, I choose a prime ribeye, preferably from Angus cattle, with a light cherry color,” he says. “I specifically look for cuts from the chuck end of the ribeye, which is made up of two main muscles.” He explains, “The spinalis, or ribeye cap, is one of the most tender and flavorful parts of the animal, and the longissimus dorsi, which at this point is starting to taper, eventually becomes the striploin. At the chuck end it is more flavorful and juicier than the striploin side.”

Skip Modified Atmosphere Packaging

Choosing the right meat beforehand makes cooking more seamless, but there’s a lot to pay attention to when buying steak. “At retail, I prefer vacuum-packed options such as thermoformed, roll stock or skin-packed,” Kennedy explains. “These packaging methods not only extend shelf life but also allow the meat’s natural enzymes to continue breaking down the muscle, a process known as wet aging.” He adds, “The downside is that the meat will not have that bright cherry-red color, since there is no oxygen in the pack. Understanding this helps make the right choice.” Kennedy further explains that he avoids modified atmosphere packaging (MAP) because research shows it does not improve eating quality and can have a negative effect on tenderness. MAP products also cannot be USDA certified organic due to the gases used in the packaging process.”

Know What Occasion You’re Cooking For

Steak is often served for celebrations and each cut is for a different occasion. Knowing that ahead of time will help you in the kitchen. “Sirloin stands up to marinade and bolder flavor profiles work well with this cut (i.e. carne asada tacos),” says Jennifer Borchardt, Culinary Director at Pre Brands. “Ribeye/NY Strip are fantastic choices if you want steak to be the star of the show and filet is always an elevated choice for special occasions.” Going in with a game plan and knowing how many people you’re feeding, your budget and how to prepare the steak ahead of time is also vital, according to Jessica Lancaster, Senior Director Product Quality & Safety Research at Beef It’s What’s For Dinner. “Sirloin steaks provide a great balance of flavor and tenderness, they work well with dry rubs and are a perfect choice for those who appreciate a lighter, tastier option on top of a salad or as the center of the plate next to grilled veggies,” she says. She adds, “On the flip side, flank steak is a cut that works well for feeding groups, like in fajitas or an Asian stir fry. What you cook will depend on who you plan to feed and how.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e