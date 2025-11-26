4 Ways to Upgrade Mashed Potatoes for the Holidays, According to Chefs

The holiday season is here and that means spending hours in the kitchen cooking traditional feasts and enjoying time with loved ones over a beautifully prepared meal. While many focus on the main course–turkey or ham–the sides are equally as important and one dish that’s a Thanksgiving staple is mashed potatoes. A holiday meal isn’t complete without the buttery goddess of potatoes, and if you’re looking to elevate your dish this year, Chef Richard Temples, the Chef de Cuisine and Culinary Program Manager for Sur La Table explains how. “Over the years, I’ve found that a few thoughtful upgrades can turn this simple side into a true standout,” he says. “By leaning into the richness and versatility of ghee, crème fraiche, and a few key items I’m able to create depth, warmth, and seasonal character without complicating the process.” To help enhance the standard way of making mashed potatoes, here are four ways to upgrade, per Chef Richard who explains, “Each idea below is designed to be both elevated and achievable, giving home cooks a roadmap to bring a little more intention—and a lot more flavor—to their holiday table.”

Roasted Garlic & Black Pepper Mash

An easy way to level up your mashed potatoes is with roasted garlic and black pepper. “Slow-roasted garlic has been part of my toolkit since my banquet-prep days,” says Chef Richard. “Combined with fresh cracked black pepper, it creates a velvety mash with a kick that feels indulgent but remains incredibly straightforward.” He adds, “Roasting garlic low and slow became second nature during large-scale holiday banquets. The sweetness that develops balances beautifully with spicy black pepper.

Technique: Blend roasted garlic with warm cream, fold in with black pepper to create an aromatic finish.”

Whipped Potatoes with Crème Fraîche

Whipped potatoes with crème fraîche feel special, but with the fuss. The dish delivers a luxurious mix of texture, richness, and tang that elevates a classic comfort food. “For a lighter, more refined profile, I turn to crème fraîche,” says Chef Richard. “Its tang cuts through the richness and gives the potatoes a bright, clean finish.” He further explains, “I’m a big believer in contrast, and crème fraîche brings that bright, tangy note that plays beautifully against the richness of the buttery potatoes. It’s a simple way to dial up the sophistication.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Technique: Whip potatoes until airy; fold in crème fraîche; finish with chives for brightness.”

Truffle Salt & Parmesan Luxe Potatoes

Get restaurant-quality vibes at home with truffle salt and Parmesan luxe potatoes, which combines familiar comfort with unmistakable gourmet flair. “When I want to bring a little luxury to the table, truffle salt is my secret weapon,” notes Chef Richard. “A restrained amount makes a noticeable impact—just enough to elevate without overwhelming. Add a bit of Parmesan to bring in a nutty flavor.” He adds, “I love using truffle salt because it gives just enough of that earthiness without overpowering the dish. It’s a small touch that tastes like a big effort.

Technique: Mash potatoes with warm cream; fold in Parmesan; finish with a sprinkle of truffle salt.”

Crispy Shallot & Herb Potatoes

Crispy shallot and herbs can effortlessly bring together crunch, aroma, and fresh flavor in a way that feels both comforting and refined. “Texture matters, especially with something as soft as mashed potatoes,” says Chef Richard. “A crunchy shallot topping Is one of the easiest ways to make mashed potatoes feel restaurant ready.” He adds, “Throw in some fresh chopped herbs like parsley or thyme for some earthiness.”