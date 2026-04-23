6 Slow-Cooker Techniques That Make Cheap Beef Cuts Taste Like Ribeye

Turn budget-friendly beef into tender, flavorful meals with these simple tips.

Using a slow cooker, whether an old-school model or an Instapot, is a godsend when it comes to transforming even the toughest cut of meat into something tender and delicious. With a few easy steps and techniques you can create a meal that tastes like it took a huge amount of effort when really, it couldn’t be more stress-free—plus, the value for money cannot be overstated. Picking a cheaper cut of beef and applying a few techniques can turn your cheap cut into a gourmet meal. Here are six slow-cooker tips to make pretty much any cut of beef delicious.

Never Skip the Sear

Searing the beef before adding it to the slow cooker is a crucial step that should never be skipped. “Searing the meat allows for the Maillard reaction and caramelization on the surface of the meat [to take place], which provides more flavor [and] color,” Stephen Chavez, chef instructor at the Institute of Culinary Education in Los Angeles tells Martha Stewart.

Reduce Liquids

Watch the amount of liquids you use in a slow cooker, as you need less than on a stovetop. “When preparing a soup or a stew, you may double all ingredients, except liquids, seasonings, and dried herbs. Increase liquid volume by half, or as needed,” according to the Crockpot website. “The slow cooker lid collects steam, which condenses to keep foods moist and maintain liquid volume.”

Don’t Open the Cooker

Try to avoid opening the slow cooker while your beef is cooking. “It lets out a lot of heat and slows everything down,” says Chef Dennis Littley. “Try to resist the urge to peek; slow cooker recipes do best when they’re left alone to work their magic.”

Thicken the Gravy

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If your gravy is too thin, use cornstarch. “If your gravy doesn’t thicken enough by the end, it likely needs a bit more time to simmer with the lid off, or a quick cornstarch slurry,” Chef Littley says. “Just a tablespoon of cornstarch mixed with a little cold water will do the trick.”

Don’t Add Veggies Too Early

Don’t add herbs and vegetables too early. “Much like vegetables, fresh herbs will overcook and lose their flavor if [cooked] too long,” Chavez says.

Watch the Spices

Watch the spices—you don’t want your beef to be overwhelming. “Flavorful spices such as garlic and chili powder will intensify during long slow cooking. Add just 25 to 65 percent more spices as needed to balance the flavors,” advises the official Crockpot site.