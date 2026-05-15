3 Best Steak Cuts for the Grill, According to a Beef Expert

A meat expert shares the top steak cuts for grilling this summer.

Whether you’re hosting or attending a backyard barbecue this summer, steak is one of the season’s most popular grilling staples. But while almost any steak can taste delicious, not every cut is ideal for cooking over an open flame. With so many options at the butcher counter, choosing the right one can feel overwhelming. To help narrow it down, Eat This, Not That! spoke with Brad Johnson, CEO of Verde Farms, a leading U.S. provider of USDA-certified organic, 100% grass-fed, and 100% free-range beef. Johnson shared the three best steak cuts for the grill and explained what makes each stand out in terms of flavor, texture, and cooking performance.

Why Every Type of Cut Isn’t Meant for the Grill

Steak costs more than burgers or hot dogs, so if you’re splurging, make sure you’re getting the right cut.

“Grilling is used with high heat over open flames, and this type of cooking lends well to fattier steaks where quick high heat produces the best flavor,” Johnson explains. “Cuts like brisket and chuck come from a heavily used muscle on cattle and are naturally tough.” He adds, “They need low and slow cooking methods to break down muscle fiber and render the fat down to become juicy and tender.”

Ribeye

Ribeye is one of the most flavorful and juicy cuts of steak thanks to its rich marbling, which melts during cooking, creating a tender, buttery texture. It also grills exceptionally well, according to Johnson.

Ribeye is “Hands down the best cut of steak for the grill,” he says. “It’s got a ton of marbling throughout the steak that renders quickly under the high heat from the grill flames to create a flavorful and juicy steak.”

Strip Steak

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Strip steak offers a great balance of tenderness and bold beef flavor without being overly fatty. It has a firm, satisfying texture and grills beautifully, creating a flavorful sear while remaining juicy, making it a classic steakhouse favorite.

“Another good steak for the grill that is tender when grilled but doesn’t have as much fat throughout it compared to the ribeye,” Johnson explains. “This creates a high-quality beef flavor that locks in the juiciness from the searing on the grill.”

Flank Steak

Flank steak delivers rich, beefy flavor at a more affordable price than premium cuts. It’s especially popular for grilling because it absorbs marinades well, cooks quickly, and slices into tender, flavorful strips when cut against the grain.

Although flank steak is “not as popular as the traditional steakhouse cuts, it is one that has a ton of flavor and goes well with a good marinade,” says Johnson. “It takes in a ton of flavor and is always best cooked over a hot and fast grill.”