Campbell's Chunky Unveils Super Bowl LIX Cans—Where to Get Them Now

When it comes to Super Bowl Sunday, the food is just as important as the game. Whether you're hosting a party, tailgating outside the stadium, or just enjoying the action from your couch, a great lineup of snacks and meals is essential. And this year, Campbell's Chunky is suiting up with limited-edition Super Bowl LIX cans, adding some extra team spirit to your pantry.

The special-edition lineup includes three game-day-ready flavors:

Classic Chicken Noodle – Because some traditions, like Super Bowl parties and comfort food, never go out of style.

– Because some traditions, like Super Bowl parties and comfort food, never go out of style. Chili Mac – A meaty, cheesy, hearty choice for those who like their football with a side of bold flavor.

– A meaty, cheesy, hearty choice for those who like their football with a side of bold flavor. Chicken and Sausage Gumbo – A nod to host city New Orleans, bringing a little Louisiana spice to your Super Bowl spread.

Available at retailers nationwide, including Walmart and Target, these soups make it easy to fuel up before kickoff, keep warm during those winter tailgates, or recover from a night of shouting at the TV.

But Campbell's isn't the only brand rolling out Super Bowl-ready food. Every year, major companies unveil exclusive flavors, limited-edition packaging, and special promotions to get fans hyped for the big game. From snack brands launching football-themed products to fast food chains introducing limited-time game-day deals, here's a look at some of the most exciting Super Bowl LIX food promotions hitting stores this season…

Chick-fil-A's Football-Shaped Trays

Chick-fil-A has reintroduced its popular Football-Shaped Trays just in time for the Super Bowl. Each tray includes 30 crispy chicken nuggets, with a morning option featuring 10 Chick-n-Minis. These trays are available until February 8th, a day before the Super Bowl, as Chick-fil-A is closed on Sundays. They can be ordered through the catering section of the Chick-fil-A app or by contacting local stores directly.

Tostitos' 'Taste of the Super Bowl' Campaign

Tostitos has launched the "Taste of the Super Bowl" campaign, featuring former New Orleans Saints running back Reggie Bush. Fans can test their reaction time to stop a countdown clock at exactly 5.90 seconds, celebrating 59 years of the Super Bowl, for a chance to win an all-expenses-paid trip to Super Bowl LIX. The winner will get to trigger the NFL's official game-winning confetti in New Orleans. Participants can enter by visiting TasteOfSuperBowl.com or scanning a QR code on marked Frito-Lay snacks, as well as at interactive pop-up events in grocery stores until January 27, 2025.

Doritos' Golden Sriracha Flavor Launch

Doritos has introduced a new chip flavor called Doritos Golden Sriracha. This "swicy" flavor combines yellow and green Sriracha to deliver a unique tangy and sweet punch. The chips are available nationwide in 9.25-ounce bags for $6.29 and 2.625-ounce bags for $2.69, starting this month. Additionally, Doritos revealed the 25 semifinalists in its Crash the Super Bowl contest, with the winning ad set to air during Super Bowl LIX and win $1 million. Fans can watch and vote for their favorite ads on the Doritos Crash website starting January 14.

Pepsi's 'NOLA Food Deserves Pepsi' Campaign

Pepsi is celebrating New Orleans' rich culinary scene with its "NOLA Food Deserves Pepsi" campaign. The initiative includes the PEPSI® NOLA Eats Fest, featuring the first-ever "Pepsi Super Bowl Boil" competition, custom-crafted Pepsi-Cola® beverages, and more. The event aims to highlight how Pepsi pairs well with iconic local eats, bringing together food enthusiasts and football fans alike.

Guy Fieri's Flavortown Tailgate

Celebrity chef Guy Fieri is hosting the third annual Flavortown Tailgate in New Orleans on Super Bowl Sunday, February 9, 2025, from 12 to 5 p.m. at Mardi Gras World. The free event combines a food festival and music festival vibe, featuring over 20 restaurant pop-ups, a "DDD Zone," and unique Guy Fieri culinary concepts. Musical performances will include Diplo, Flavor Flav, and Cowboy Mouth. The family-friendly event is anticipated to attract over 10,000 fans.