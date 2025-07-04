6 Campbell’s Soups That Help You Stay Slim

When you’re working on accomplishing your wellness goals, avoiding conveniences like fast food and canned goods are typically part of the plan, but you can actually enjoy certain pre-made foods that aid in weight loss. Campbell’s canned soup offers a variety of flavors that are quick but also help you stay slim.

“They offer a neat balance of protein, fiber, flavor, and low-to-moderate calories, says Rania Batayneh, MPH Nutritionist & Author of The One One One Diet – A #1 Amazon Best Seller. “Plus, they’re convenient stock-up options for healthy eating when life gets busy!”

Whether you’re trying to drop a few pounds or want to stay healthy, here are six surprisingly waistline-friendly canned soups from Cambell’s that make it easy to stay on track of health goals without compromising on flavor.

Homestyle Italian Wedding Soup

Nutrition : per serving 1 cup

Calories : 110

Fat : 3g (Saturated fat: 1.5g)

Sodium : 740mg

Carbs : 13g (Fiber: 2g , Sugar: 2g)

Protein : 7g

Want something that’s fast, but tastes homemade? Homestyle Italian Wedding Soup is filling yet not too heavy. It’s made with meatballs, spinach, romano cheese and pasta in chicken broth and topped with Parmesan cheese and red pepper flakes.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Batayneh approves because it’s made with “lean turkey-meatballs and is a broth-based soup so it’s a high-protein, low-fat option with filling volume.”

Beef with Country Vegetables Soup

Nutrition : per serving 1 cup

Calories : 110

Fat : 1.5g (Saturated fat: .5g)

Sodium : 860mg

Carbs : 16g (Fiber: 3g , Sugar: 4g)

Protein : 7g

When you’re hungry and need something quick to fill you up, Beef with Country Vegetables Soup is ideal. The soup features chunky pieces of beef and satisfying veggies like carrots, peas, potatoes and celery and Batayneh likes this option for its chunky lean beef and veggie combo and low calories.

The “fiber and protein keep hunger at bay,” she says.

Homestyle Mexican-Style Chicken Tortilla Soup

Nutrition : per serving 1 cup

Calories : 130

Fat : 2g (Saturated fat: .5g)

Sodium : 790 mg

Carbs : 22g (Fiber: 2g , Sugar: 3g)

Protein : 7g

Homestyle Mexican-Style Chicken Tortilla Soup packs in the flavor with rice, beans, corn, chicken and spicy peppers, which you can enhance even more with adding tortilla chips, a splash and lime and sour cream.

It’s great for weight loss goals because it has “Chicken plus beans and corn, which adds fiber and protein; low in fat and calories; spicy broth boosts metabolism and flavor,” says Batayneh.

Ghost Pepper Chicken Noodle Soup

Nutrition : per serving 1 cup

Calories : 130

Fat : 3.5g (Saturated fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 790 mg

Carbs : 17g (Fiber: 1g , Sugar: 2g)

Protein : 8g

Ghost Pepper Chicken Noodle Soup is a fierce and next level spicy soup that’s tasty with

chicken, red peppers, vegetables, enriched egg noodles and a broth seasoned with ghost pepper and chili pepper extracts.

Batayneh recommends the soup for weight loss because it’s, “Bold spicy kick, high chicken protein, low sugar, satisfying and flavorful.”

Healthy Request Chicken Noodle Soup

Nutrition : per serving 1 cup

Calories : 110

Fat : 3g (Saturated fat: 1g)

Sodium : 410mg

Carbs : 13g (Fiber: 1g , Sugar: 2g)

Protein : 7g

The Healthy Request Chicken Noodle Soup is lower in sodium, so for anyone watching their sodium intake and trying to drop a few pounds, this is a smart choice.

According to Batayneh, the soup is “Heart-healthy, lean white chicken, lower sodium, and substantial protein to keep fullness longer.”

Homestyle Italian Style Chicken Soup with Turkey Meatballs

Nutrition : per serving 1 can

Calories : 200

Fat : 6g (Saturated fat: 2g)

Sodium : 1,470mg

Carbs : 24g (Fiber: 2g , Sugar: 3g)

Protein : 13g

The Homestyle Italian Style Chicken Soup with Turkey Meatballs is higher in sodium. The American Heart Associationsuggests having no more than 2,300 milligrams a day, so if you consume the entire can, you’re eating a large percentage of the daily amount.

However, it’s still a healthy choice for weight loss, according to Batayneh.

The soup has “Lean turkey meatballs plus vegetables in broth so it’s protein-rich, low-calorie, nutrient-dense.”