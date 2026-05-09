These simple foods help burn belly fat fast according to a top dietitian.

Are you trying to blast belly fat? Trimming down your waistline typically involves a combination of factors, primarily diet and exercise. When it comes to food, some are better than others for fat burning, says Tara Collingwood, MS, RDN, CSSD, LD/N, ACSM-CPT, also known as The Diet Diva. The Board-Certified Sports Dietitian and co-author of Flat Belly Cookbook for Dummies recently revealed to us her go-to foods for fat loss. Here are 7 everyday foods that shrink hanging belly fat fast.

Avocados

What is the first food Collingwood recommends to shrink belly fat? Avocados. “Loaded with healthy fats (monounsaturated), avocados help regulate blood sugar, reduce cravings, and keep you feeling full longer, aiding in belly fat reduction,” she says. There are lots of ways to enjoy an avocado. You can add them to a salad, mash them up and make avocado toast, or eat them as a side with breakfast, lunch, or dinner. However, try not to overdo it, as they do have a decent amount of calories.

Eggs

Eggs are one of the most versatile foods, and a great source of nutrients if you are trying to lose weight. “Packed with high-quality protein, eggs promote satiety, stabilize blood sugar, and help your body burn more calories for digestion (the thermic effect of food),” says Collingwood. They also fill you up fast. Again, they do have a decent amount of fat and calories, so consider mixing an egg or two with egg whites to add protein without much caloric impact.

Berries

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Berries, including blueberries, strawberries, and raspberries, are another excellent food for shrinking belly fat, according to Collingwood. “Berries are low in calories and high in fiber and antioxidants, which fight inflammation and support fat loss, especially around the belly,” she says. There are many ways to enjoy berries, either fresh or frozen. You can eat them on their own, add them to yogurt or cereal, or blend them in a smoothie.

Olive Oil

Olive oil may be fatty, but it’s the good kind and will help you burn fat. It’s a “healthy fat that helps control appetite and supports fat metabolism,” says Collingwood. “A drizzle on salads or in cooking can make a difference without overloading calories.”

Nuts

Nuts are another healthy fat to help you burn fat. This includes almonds, walnuts, and pistachios. “Rich in healthy fats and protein, nuts help curb cravings, stabilize blood sugar, and promote a healthy metabolism. Just stick to a small handful per day!” says Collingwood. You can eat a handful of nuts as a snack, toss them in your salad, or use them when cooking your favorite meals.

Beans and Lentils

Beans, including white, black, and pinto, and lentils, are another belly fat-blasting food, according to Collingwood. “High in fiber and protein, they stabilize blood sugar and improve digestion, helping you feel full longer,” she says. They will also help you feel full faster. You can serve them as a side dish or even add them to a salad for an extra dose of nutrients.

Leafy Greens

Another food that will help burn belly fat? Leafy greens. Collingwood recommends spinach, kale, and arugula. “Low-calorie, nutrient-dense, and high in fiber—greens aid digestion, reduce bloating, and help create a calorie deficit for fat loss,” she says. Make them into a salad, sauté them as a side dish, or add them to your egg scramble for an extra dose of yum.

Bonus Tip

Collingwood offers the following bonus tip. “Of course, one food alone will not shrink belly fat. Combine these with hydration, exercise, and sleep for best results!” she says.