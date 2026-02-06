I’m a Dietitian and These Are the Only 3 Rules You Need to Lose Weight

Overwhelmed by diets? Follow these 3 dietitian rules and start seeing progress this week.

There’s an old saying: When something works, stick with it. And honestly, the simpler it is, the more likely you are to actually do it—especially when it comes to dieting. With many available options, it’s easy to feel quite overwhelmed. One example? Weight-loss methods. Prescription weight-loss medication has proved to be life-changing for many, while intermittent fasting has been a successful means for others. No matter which method you choose, if you don’t stick with your habits post-weight loss, you risk gaining it all back.

Experts believe that roughly 80 to 95% of dieters experience weight regain, according to Cleveland Clinic. Why does weight regain occur? After achieving weight loss, the body may respond with hormonal and metabolic shifts that make you feel hungrier.

We hate to be the bearer of bad news, so we’re here with some solid information. There are only three rules you need to lose weight, and we learned them from a registered dietitian.

Why Weight Loss Tends To Be Overcomplicated

It’s quite common to overcomplicate weight loss.

“Weight loss is usually complicated by attempting to achieve perfection rather than being consistent in a few simple, but repeatable, daily habits,” explains Dr. Kezia Joy, RDN and Medical Advisor with Welzo. “Rules can be very strict; many diets have some form of elimination diet, and some dieters track almost everything they consume. The combination of these elements makes weight loss seem like an insurmountable task for most individuals.”

How To Simplify The Process

The good news? You can absolutely simplify the process. According to Dr. Joy, it’s essential to focus on a few basic principles every day rather than creating a string of diets that are challenging to follow and stick with. Here are the three best rules for weight loss.

Prioritize Protein

One of your main goals should be consuming sufficient protein and fiber in every single meal.

“Protein and fiber help you feel fuller longer, support stable blood sugar levels, and generally lead to fewer snack attacks throughout the day,” Dr. Joy shares.

Establish a Small Calorie Deficit

Rather than severe calorie restriction, Dr. Joy recommends creating a small calorie deficit.

“When you consume just slightly under what your body requires for energy, it will promote weight loss, but it will also protect your metabolic rate and help to suppress your hunger,” she says.

Perform Regular Physical Activity

Engaging in regular exercise is the name of the game if you want to lose weight and keep excess pounds at bay.

“Develop an ongoing regimen of physical activity that includes both your daily activity level (walking around the house, going up/down stairs, etc.) and an exercise routine. The exercise component is crucial in helping you lose fat while preserving lean muscle tissue and maintaining good overall health,” Dr. Joy tells us.

Why These Rules Are Effective

These rules center around behavioral patterns instead of achieving perfection.

“By allowing for variation with regard to what foods you consume, these guidelines can be followed more easily throughout daily activities and in social settings,” Dr. Joy adds. “Because fad diets are based on short-term restrictions, they often do not succeed. Because simple rules promote consistent behaviour over a period of time, they provide an essential tool for supporting sustainable weight loss.”

Common Mistakes to Avoid

One of the most common pitfalls in weight loss is expecting success to be immediate. This can cause individuals to give up before making solid progress. Weight loss is called a “journey” for a reason—it requires hard work, dedication, and patience.

“The healthy weight loss process is always going to take time and will have some type of plateau at times,” Dr. Joy says. “Also, one of the biggest mistakes in creating a diet plan for weight loss is consistency, particularly on weekends or during busy periods. A simple rule may be easy to follow when you feel like it, but it will not work if you don’t follow the rule most of the time.”