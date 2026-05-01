7 Best Costco Foods to Buy for Weight Loss Right Now

Seven Costco foods that support weight loss with high protein and fiber options.

Are you trying to lose weight? Costco is such a great place to shop for all your dietary needs if you know what to buy and understand weight loss well. “In order to lose weight, you need to be in a deficit. Calories from our food are only one component of this equation, but the foods that help most with weight loss usually have 4 things in common,” explains Lindsay Ogden, Certified Personal Trainer and Nutrition Coach at Life Time. The criteria? The need to be high in protein, high in fiber, high in volume (low calorie for the amount of food), and low in added sugar, “meaning less palatable and not as likely to overeat,” she says. “These factors help you stay fuller longer, reduce cravings, and make it easier to stay in a calorie deficit without feeling deprived.” Here are seven foods currently at Costco that she recommends.

Frozen Veggies

The first item you should stock up on? Frozen veggies, including green beans, broccoli, or stir-fry mix. “They are high in volume and low in calories. They also have fiber, helping you feel fuller longer,’ she says. These are also perfect for pairing with your choice of protein.

Frozen Berry Mixes

Next up, she recommends frozen berry mixes, which can be eaten as a snack, blended into a smoothie, or added to a smoothie or yogurt bowl. “High fiber and antioxidants, plus they’re naturally sweet to help with cravings. Frozen (over fresh) helps reduce food waste as well,” she explains.

Kirkland Signature Greek Yogurt

6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Ogden, like many other nutrition experts, is a fan of the Kirkland Signature Greek Yogurt. “It has 18g protein per serving and very versatile (can be used for savory or sweet flavor profiles),” she says. Note that it isn’t sweetened, so you will have to add honey, fruit, or other sweetener yourself.

Eggs

Eggs should be a staple in your weight loss diet. Ogden recommends buying egg whites or hard-boiled eggs at Costco. “Easy way to add more protein (without added fats) by adding egg whites or just eating the whites of the hard-boiled eggs,” she says. “Hard-boiled eggs are also great for on-the-go breakfast or snacks.”

Chicken Breast

And, make sure to grab some lean protein in the form of fresh (or frozen) chicken breast, both available at your local warehouse. “One of the leanest protein options out there,” she says. “WIth summer around the corner, these are great on the grill!”

Avocado Mash or Guacamole Mini Packs

Avocado mash or guacamole mini packs are a great snack, offering omega-3s and healthy fats that help you feel full. “Great option for healthy fats and fiber while being pre-portioned to help prevent overeating,” Ogden says.

Mixed Greens or Power Greens

Mixed greens or power greens are another easy-to-consume addition to your diet that Costco sells in bulk. “I almost always have a package of these on hand to toss in with meals that lack volume (being able to eat more with less calories),” Ogden says.