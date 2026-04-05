5 Chain Restaurants With Salad Dressing Made In-House

Skip the bottled stuff: these chains make their high-quality salad dressings from scratch.

Salads can really range from one end of the spectrum to the other, starting simple with basic, fresh ingredients, and continuing on to extravagant salads with fancy toppings. Regardless of if it’s a fancy salad served as an entrée or a side salad that comes with your steak, there’s one thing that matters when it comes to both and that’s the quality of the dressing. Here are five chain restaurants that make their dressings in house.

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse promotes that they make a lot of items from scratch, and that is no exception when it comes to their salad dressings. “We’re proud of the food we serve,” the website says. “Texas Roadhouse was founded upon providing fresh, quality food for a value, which is why we make our food from scratch, even the bacon bits, croutons, and dressings.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

CAVA

For fresh salads and protein packed bowls, CAVA has an impressive selection, not to mention homemade dressings and sauces. Pick up one of their many delicious options like the Harissa Chicken Power Bowl loaded with chicken, feta, hummus, avocado, sweet potato, tons of greens and vegetables, and then covered with their yogurt dill dressing.

Carrabba’s Italian Grill

For Italian food, Carrabba’s Italian Grill is a go-to for many. “The creamy Parmesan dressing is what truly defines the House Salad Carrabbas. This house-made dressing is smooth, tangy, and slightly garlicky, with a blend of Parmesan cheese, mayonnaise, olive oil, and Italian herbs,” the website explains. “It’s the same dressing that keeps guests coming back again and again rich enough to satisfy but light enough to complement the greens.”

Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen is another fan favorite that advertises that the delicious menu items are made from scratch. Choose from a wide range of dressings and sauces that enhance each dish like the hot honey chicken with hot honey mustard sauce.

Just Salad

Just Salad markets their use of clean ingredients, and that includes the dressings. “Whole and fresh hand-prepped produce. House-made dressings. Slow-marinated proteins cooked in batches all day long. High-quality ingredients, always,” the website states.