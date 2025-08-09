 Skip to content

7 Chain Restaurants With the Worst Reputation in 2025

These seven chains scored lowest for food, service, and value in a major 2025 analysis.
It hasn’t been an easy time for the chain restaurants: With inflation and rising prices, customers don’t have much patience for poor value, poor food, or poor service. A new study from Chatmeter used AI to analyze more than 1M customer reviews of 10 popular chains to see which brands are striking a chord with customers and which eateries are considered overpriced (Cheesecake Factory and Outback Steakhouse hit the top of the list for happy customers). Here are seven restaurant chains with the worst reputation, according to the Chatmeter analysis.

Applebee’s

Applebee’s comes in at number 4 (out of 10) for customer experience, a low number 8 for menu, but number 2 for value. “New menu items, like the Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich, saw barely any mentions, implying they may not be exciting to consumers. Sentiment around cocktails also dropped by 4%,” Chatmeter noted. There is also inconsistency with portion sizes, with customers describing them as both huge and tiny.

Olive Garden

Olive Garden comes in at number 5 for customer experience, but number 2 for menu. “Mentions of the Stuffed Chicken Marsala, a menu item reintroduced in December 2024, soared by 1,645% with sentiment up 20%. Customers praised the flavor, describing it as “divine” and “delicious,” with many feeling nostalgic about its return,” Chatmeter says. Customers have issues with wait times and disorganized service.

Chili’s

Chili’s comes in at number 6 for customer experience, number 7 for menu, and—unsurprisingly—number 1 for value. “While Chili’s still ranks in the bottom half (at #6) for customer experience, the restaurant’s investments in operational efficiency seem to be paying off,” Chatmeter says. The chain loses points on a lack of healthier options.

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse came in at number 7 for customer experience and number 8 for menu, but scored points for value. “Texas Roadhouse did not introduce as many significant menu changes as some of its competitors, leaving consumers less enthusiastic about its menu. Reviews suggest that while the menu offers good variety, customer satisfaction is generally negative, particularly around food quality,” Chatmeter says. Guests complained about over-salting and inconsistent seasoning.

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel loses points for both customer experience and menu (number 8 and number 5 respectively). “Cracker Barrel ranked second-to-last in menu, despite piloting 20+ new items and a redesigned menu layout in the past year,” Chatmeter noted. Poor customer interactions with staff also lost the chain points.

Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory comes in at number 9 out of 10 for customer experience and value (but number 1 for menu). “Some customers highlighted that servers were inattentive and failed to meet service expectations, such as timely drink refills or acknowledgment of customer concerns,” Chatmeter says. The lighting was also considered too low for some customers to properly read their menus.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Buffalo Wild Wings comes in last, with customers unhappy about wait times and new menu items such as the Beer Cheese and the Philly Cheesesteak and Chicken Parm Sandwich. “Despite investments in its guest experience, operations and menu, Buffalo Wild Wings saw poor consumer sentiment across the board,” Chatmeter says.

