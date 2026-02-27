These frozen fried chicken meals deliver comfort fast.

Frozen fried chicken meals taste like nostalgia. When I was a kid, my mom always had a few frozen TV dinners in our freezer, and usually one of them consisted of fried chicken, mashed potatoes, veggies, and gravy – the ultimate comfort food. There are even more delicious options in the freezer section these days if you are craving crispy chicken with all the fixings. Here are the 6 best frozen fried chicken meals at grocery stores.

Banquet Mega Bowls Frozen Country Fried Chicken

Banquet Mega Bowls Frozen Country Fried Chicken is a popular meal with shoppers. It features white meat chicken fritters with mashed potatoes, homestyle gravy, corn, and cheese. “Great craving satisfier,” writes a Target shopper. “Honestly one of my favorite TV dinners hands down. I’ve always enjoyed KFC famous bowls and these are pretty close in flavor but are cheaper and more convenient to keep.” Another calls it a “very good comfort food. This is my go to for a quick comfort meal. The flavor is good and it works great on a cold, snowy day—or any other time you want just a little extra warmth.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Hungry Man Boneless Fried Chicken

Hungry Man Boneless Fried Chicken features tender white meat chicken patties, home-style mashed potatoes, and sweet corn side dishes, and a rich chocolate brownie dessert. It has 27 grams of protein. “Best tasting Hungry Man dinner! I recommend, after the first heating, take the chicken out and place in air fryer or toaster oven,” one Walmart shopper writes. “Quality product is amazing and you do get a very good portion size for the amount of money you pay you cannot complain and it’s a good source of protein, which is something I’m always having a hard time getting enough of but I would definitely recommend.”

Marie Callender’s Country Fried Chicken & Gravy

Marie Callender’s Country Fried Chicken & Gravy “Tastes Homemade,” writes a shopper. “Super good! If I plated this, it would look like it was homemade and also tastes homemade! Cooks quickly and tastes fresh! Also affordable and easy to find to purchase!” Another adds it is “Yummy” in a five-star review. “I love this dinner. I eat 2 to 3 a week. It has a very good close to home taste.”

Banquet Chicken Fried Chicken Meal

Banquet Chicken Fried Chicken Meal is a hearty frozen chicken dinner with a breaded fried chicken breast patty, country-style gravy, creamy mashed potatoes, and juicy corn. “I crave these country fried chicken dinners from Banquet. The country gravy and chicken taste really surprisingly good. Corn and mashed potatoes are pretty good too,” a shopper writes. Another calls it the “freezer aisle comfort king” in review. “I wasn’t looking for gourmet. I was looking for warm, reliable, end-of-day victory—and the Banquet Chicken Fried Chicken with Mashed Potatoes delivered exactly that. This meal doesn’t pretend to be fancy. It shows up like an old friend, pats you on the back, and says, ‘I got this,'” they wrote.

Stouffer’s Chicken & Gravy

Stouffer’s Frozen Fried Chicken Meal is simple and delicious. It comes with crispy white meat chicken, russet mashed potatoes, and homestyle gravy. “This stouffers fried chicken was delicious and you also get so much food for a great value. This tasted like a home cooked meal and it is very high quality. Great for a quick dinner,” writes a shopper. “A true classic. You really need to bake this one in the oven though, for best taste and consistency,” another adds.

Hungry-Man Country Fried Chicken

Hungry-Man Country Fried Chicken is an old-school classic. “The chicken is tasty, and so is the gravy. I always use the oven, not the microwave,” a shopper writes. “I recommend cooking in oven with the plastic off. This makes a nice crust on the patties. The gravy is very good,” another adds.