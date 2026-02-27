5 Chain Restaurants With the Best Cowboy Steak Under $45

Big bone-in ribeyes that deliver steakhouse flavor for less.

A Cowboy Steak is an impressive bone-in ribeye cut the full width of a rib bone for maximum flavor and amazing aesthetics. “The rib bone is frenched, which means the bone is cleaned of any excess material,” say the experts at Snake River Farms. “This gives the cowboy steak a hearty, eye-catching appearance. This is the steak cowboys are said to have cooked for themselves on the open range. They needed a big steak to fuel them after a long day in the saddle and to get ready for the hard work to come.” These delicious steaks are a wonderful meal even if you didn’t spend all day herding cattle—here are five chain restaurants with the best Cowboy Steaks under $45.

LongHorn Steakhouse

The Cowboy Ribeye at LongHorn Steakhouse is $33.99 for 20 oz of premium, marbled bone-in ribeye coated with a smoky seasoning and fire-grilled to perfection. “Outlaw Ribeye Steak!!! Hands down the best steak I’ve had in my life,” one fan said.

Hoffbrau Steak & Grill House

Hoffbrau Steak & Grill House serves up an impressive 16 oz Bone-in Cowboy Ribeye for $38.49. “My husband and I both ordered the cowboy ribeye. Really good, the chili was really good we ordered more to go. Happy we went!!” one fan said.

Texas Roadhouse

The 20 oz Bone-In Ribeye at Texas Roadhouse is $37.99 and has that signature cowboy french on the bone. “Excellent steak cooking! I had the bone-in 18 Oz Ribeye steak. It was cooked on a grill and it was delicious. It was worth driving 30 miles,” one happy diner said. “Texas Roadhouse never disappoints! The steaks were perfectly cooked, juicy, and full of flavor. The rolls with cinnamon butter are always fresh and warm — the best way to start the meal,” another raved.

Outback Steakhouse

Outback Steakhouse has a 20 oz Bone-In Ribeye that comes very close to cowboy-style. This delicious steak is grilled with the bone on for maximum flavor and tenderness, and served with the choice of two freshly made sides. The restaurant encourages diners to "Dial Up The Delicious" by adding Bacon & Blue Cheese Butter, Creamy Horseradish Sauce, Chimichurri Sauce, or Roasted Garlic Butter.

Saltgrass Steakhouse

The 21 oz Bone-In Ribeye at Saltgrass Steakhouse is $45.99 and served with the choice of a side and your choice of Soup or Salad. We had the ribeye steak and loaded baked potato with a side salad. The salad dressing was made in house and was creamy and delicious. The steaks were prepared exactly to the correct temperature and literally melted in my mouth,” one diner said.