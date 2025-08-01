7 Restaurant Chains With the Best Fajitas

A sizzling plate of delicious fajitas is a staple menu item at Mexican restaurants and popular chain eateries, lending a celebratory vibe to even the most casual lunch or dinner. Practically any meat and vegetables can be grilled and served with a variety of sides and freshly-made tortillas, and protein-lovers get serious bang for their buck with the amount of chicken, beef, shrimp, or pork served. But which restaurants serve the best of this fan-favorite food? Here are seven nationwide chains with the best fajitas.

Chili’s

Guests at Chili’s can choose from grilled chicken, shrimp or steak fajitas, served with flour tortillas, Mexican rice, black beans, grilled peppers & onions, and more. “The beans are awesome. The secret is they mix in the salsa. Probably the most underrated side on the menu,” one Redditor said.

On the Border

On the Border has mesquite-grilled fajitas on the menu, served with hand-pressed flour tortillas. Guests can choose between chicken, steak, pork carnitas, shrimp, or vegetable Fajitas. For larger parties the Ultimate Family Fajita Feast is sure to hit the spot. Those who want a lighter option can pick the Border Smart Chicken FajitasMesquite: Grilled chicken with sautéed onions and bell peppers. Served with black beans, white corn tortillas, pico de gallo and guacamole.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Chuy’s Tex-Mex

Chuy’s fajitas are made with a combination of beef and chicken marinated in the restaurant’s signature blend of Shiner Bock® beer, serrano peppers, lime juice and secret spices. Grilled with onions and peppers and served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, cheese, tomato, flour tortillas, Mexican rice and refried beans. “I went last week and I have to say the fajitas are way better than before. No clue if I just got lucky but it was really good and the price was great,” one Redditor said.

El Torito

El Torito serves up delicious flame-grilled fajitas, and the family-style option can easily feed four people. Each platter has skirt steak, large shrimp, chicken and carnitas fajitas served with rice, refried beans, guacamole, sweet corn cake and choice of tortillas. The best part? Sides are endless, so just ask for more. “I like every way onions are served. The semi cooked ones are fun to me because they’re soft and easy to eat while also having a slightly crispy edge with extra flavor,” one appreciative fan said.

Healthy Grilled Chicken Fajitas Recipe

Torchy’s Tacos

Torchy’s Tacos not only has fajita tacos, it also has fajita family packs that easily serve 4-5 people. The Crossroads pack features smoked beef brisket, diced onions, jalapeños, cilantro, avocado, cheese, tomatillo salsa, with chips, beans, rice, and tortillas. “Their tortillas are now significantly better than they ever were before,” one Redditor shared.

Moe’s Southwest Grill

Moe’s Southwest Grill has a great Build Your Own Fajita kit which comes with 12 soft flour tortillas, grilled peppers and onions, lettuce, cheese, beans, rice, sour cream, pico de gallo, handcrafted guac and a bowl of Moe’s famous queso. Each kit comes with a choice of two proteins. “Adobo chicken and white meat chicken with Moe’s sauce or cayenne sauce and always toasted corn on a bed of whatever else is always tried and true,” one Redditor said.

Agave Azul

It doesn’t get better than Agave Azul‘s Fajitas Al Carbon, served with Mexican rice, refried beans, guacamole, queso fresco, rajas, pico de gallo, charred onions, peppers, tomatoes, and flour tortillas. “Food was good… portions were very big on everything ordered. Loved what I ordered. Was very delicious, well marinated and spicy,” one guest said.