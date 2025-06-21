50 Chain Restaurants Ranked by Popularity in New Report

Technomic just dropped its list for the 500 biggest restaurant chains in America, and the top 50 is packed with the eateries we just can’t get enough of. From fast-casual spots to drive-thru classics, there are plenty of usual suspects on the list, but also some pleasant surprises: Raising Cane’s manages to break into the top 20 for the first time, while Dutch Bros Coffee continues to thrive by rising from number 50 last year to number 44 this year. 2024 was a rough year for the industry, with many beloved chains suffering from low profits, downsizing, and bankruptcy (poor Quiznos comes in at number 460 on the list). But the situation is certainly improving, and will hopefully continue to do so. So which restaurant took the number one spot? Read on to find out which restaurant chains are the most popular, from least to best.

Ranking 50-41: Underdogs and Comebacks in the Bottom 10

The list from 50 to 41 is as follows: 50-Waffle House, 49-Tropical Smoothie Cafe, 48-Red Robin, 47-Carl’s Jr., 46-Golden Corral, 45-Red Lobster, 44-Dutch Bros Coffee, 43-Hardee’s, 42-Bojangles, 41-Five Guys. Red Robin is focusing on growth by getting back to basics, and it’s working. “The last two years have been transformational years for Red Robin,” said G.J. Hart, Red Robin’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our commitment has always been to provide our guests with great hospitality, serving delicious food at a great price, and creating a fun, friendly atmosphere with every visit. We believe the North Star plan is helping us fulfill that promise.”

Ranking 40-31: Casual Favorites and Old-School Staples in the 30s

The list from 40 to 31 is as follows: 40-In-N-Out Burger, 39-Zaxbys, 38-Jimmy John’s, 37-Denny’s, 36-The Cheesecake Factory, 35-Outback Steakhouse, 34-Cracker Barrel, 33-LongHorn Steakhouse, 32-IHOP, 31-Papa Johns. Papa Johns continues to focus on growth both in the U.S. and internationally, opening its 6,000th restaurant in fiscal year 2024. “Our focus on traffic-driving investments with an emphasis on crafting high-quality, traditional pizza – while amplifying our brand promise and more effectively engaging our customers across all channels – has contributed to these improving trends,” said Todd Penegor, Papa Johns President and Chief Executive Officer.

Ranking 30-21: Big Climbers and Fan Favorites Break Into the Top 30

The list from 30-21 is full of strong contenders: 30-Jersey Mike’s Subs, 29-Culver’s, 28-Buffalo Wild Wings, 27-Applebee’s, 26-Whataburger, 25-Arby’s, 24-Wingstop, 23-Jack in the Box, 22-Little Caesars, 21-Chili’s Grill & Bar. Jersey Mike’s rise in rankings from 32 last year to 30 this year is more proof of the chain’s impressive growth and success. “They see us as a chain, but we don’t feel like a chain,” CEO Peter Cancro told QSR. “Keeping that going—that’s one of the big things. No one’s doing it. Everybody is pre-sliced. [Other brands’] steaks come out of a bag and are put in a steam tray. People can see the difference. Can taste the difference.”

Ranking 20-11: Fast Risers and Power Players in the Top 20

Things start to really heat up with 20 to 11: 20-KFC, 19-Dairy Queen, 18-Raising Cane’s, 17-Olive Garden, 16-Sonic Drive-In, 15-Texas Roadhouse, 14-Pizza Hut, 13-Popeyes, 12-Panera Bread, 11-Panda Express. Raising Cane’s went from 29 last year to 18 this year, yet more evidence of the brand’s explosive growth. “We are continuing to grow. We want to do this with a lot of people, have a lot of fun, and we want to really make what is not possible in this business possible,” co-CEO and COO AJ Kumaran told QSR.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Ranking 10-2: America’s Biggest Brands Battle for the Top Spot

It’s a tight race to first place for spots 10 to 2: 10-Domino’s, 9-Subway, 8-Burger King, 7-Chipotle Mexican Grill, 6-Dunkin’, 5-Wendy’s, 4-Taco Bell, 3-Chick-fil-A, 2-Starbucks. Chick-fil-A may have experienced slower growth last year, but it still remains the third-largest restaurant chain in America. The company is also moving into the entertainment space with its own streaming channel, according to Deadline.

And the Winner Is…

The number one most popular restaurant chain in the United States is… McDonald’s! The Golden Arches is once again firmly in the number one spot, with significant growth for its loyalty program despite a tumultuous year. “We’re playing to win, focusing on our customers with outstanding value, exciting menu innovation, and culturally relevant marketing,” CEO Chris Kempczinski said in the fourth-quarter earnings report.