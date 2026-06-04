5 Chain Restaurants with the Best Prime Rib Sandwiches, According to Chefs

Chefs share the restaurant chains serving standout prime rib sandwiches.

Prime rib is usually associated with special occasions, holiday meals, or a decadent dinner reserved for a special treat. While you’ll find excellent prime rib at upscale steakhouses, several casual restaurant chains have found ways to bring the rich, beefy flavor of this classic cut to a more affordable and convenient sandwich format. From slow-roasted beef piled high on toasted rolls to steakhouse-inspired sandwiches topped with melted cheese, caramelized onions, and savory sauces, these chains have earned praise for delivering a satisfying prime rib experience, according to Therese Buchanan, home chef, food blogger & recipe developer at Tessie’s Table. Here are her top five picks.

Potbelly

The prime rib sandwich at Potbelly feels more premium than a typical deli sandwich. Potbelly built it around sliced prime rib steak rather than its usual meats, which gives it a richer, beefier flavor. “The prime rib sandwich features thinly sliced beef piled generously onto a toasted roll,” Buchanan explains. “The meat stays tender, and the bread holds up without becoming soggy.”

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse

The classic prime rib dip at BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse delivers a steakhouse-style sandwich experience at a casual chain restaurant price point of $19.99. “BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse serves a hearty prime rib sandwich with plenty of beef in each bite,” says Buchanan. “The au jus adds moisture and flavor without overpowering the meat.”

Hillstone

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The French dip at Hillstone has a cult following that many consider one of the best at chain restaurants, including Buchanan. “The French dip is made with thinly sliced roasted prime rib piled high on a toasted French roll that’s sturdy enough to handle the juices,” she says. “The sandwich focuses on the high quality of the beef rather than loading it up with extra toppings.”

Lawry’s The Prime Rib

For a luxurious dining experience, Lawry’s The Prime Rib is unbeatable. The restaurant has built its reputation on expertly prepared prime rib, slow-roasted to perfection and carved tableside from gleaming silver carts. The theatrical presentation is part of the appeal, but it’s the quality of the beef that keeps diners coming back. But for a more laid-back meal, the prime rib sandwich is delicious and a must-try, according to Buchanan. “Lawry’s has built its reputation around prime rib, and that carries over into the sandwich,” she says. The meat is tender, flavorful with Gruyère cheese, caramelized onions & whipped horseradish–it’s served with a classic au jus on the side and never disappoints.”

4 Charles Prime Rib

4 Charles Prime Rib isn’t a chain, but since it’s so legendary, we had to include it in the list. Located in the exclusive West Village supper club in New York City, 4 Charles Prime Rib is nearly impossible to book a table since reservations are filled months in advance. But if you’re lucky enough to grab a spot at the bar or a table, the prime rib sandwich is exceptional. “4 Charles takes a classic sandwich and elevates nearly every component,” says Buchanan. “The sandwich keeps the focus on high-quality beef that feels both indulgent and refined.”