Shepherd’s pie, also called cottage pie, is a savoury dish that has been around for hundreds of years. It usually consists of cooked minced or ground meat and veggies, topped with mashed potatoes and cheese, and baked to perfection. The dish isn’t incredibly popular with diners in 2025, but you can still order it at several restaurant chains nationwide. Here are 7 restaurant chains that serve the best shepherd’s pie.

Elephant & Castle

Elephant & Castle is a British-style pub chain serving authentic shepherd’s pie. It is “amazing,” writes a Google reviewer who dined at the Washington location. “The shepherds pie is not cooked in a crust but was very delicious in its own right especially with the gravy they serve it with! It was as if we had Martha Washington’s left overs which hit the spot on a cold windy day and it couldn’t have been better!” Another Chicago diner added: “Shepherds pie (Beef or Lamb) was on point, and I’m a S.Pie snob. Note: I did ask for extra brown gravy on the side.”

McGuire’s Irish Pub

McGuire’s Irish Pub is a Southern Irish pub chain famous for scratch-made shepherd’s pie, “a casserole of ground steak with fresh vegetables topped with smashed Irish potatoes, cheddar cheese and baked to a golden brown,” reads the menu. One diner calls it “phenomenal,” while another declares it the “best shepherds pie I have ever had.” A third says, “Delicious!!!!! Melts in your mouth,” while another says, “everything about the shepherd’s pie is amazing.”

Tilted Kilt Pub & Eatery

Tilted Kilt Pub & Eatery is a Scottish-themed chain famous for scantilly clad waitresses serving pub classic shepherd’s pie dubbed William Wallace Shepherd’s Pie, which features a flavorful ground beef and vegetable filling, rich brown gravy, garlic mashed potatoes, and a Parmesan cheese crust. It is also served with a side of garlic bread, providing a hearty and classic pub experience. “Our version of a celtic classic. Made to order with ground beef, carrots, peas, mushrooms and brown gravy. Finished off with a thick layer of parmesan toasted mashed potatoes. Served with garlic bread,” the restaurant says.

Shannon Rose Irish Pub

Shannon Rose Irish Pub is a small East Coast Irish chain serving shepherd’s pie made with ground beef, peas, carrots, corn, mashed potatoes, and Irish soda bread. “Shepherd’s pie=yummy!” wrote a diner on Instagram.

The Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory has an extensive menu including a beef-based shepherd’s pie entrée. “Ground Beef, Carrots, Peas, Zucchini and Onions in a Delicious Mushroom Gravy Covered with a Mashed Potato-Parmesan Cheese Crust,” reads the menu. One Tripadvisor reviewer noted that it “was a huge portion and came with lots of meat. Very tasty and served hot.” Another Tripadvisor reviewer shared, “The Shepherd’s Pie is so good. I recommend it to everyone.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel’s take on the classic is the Hashbrown Casserole Shepherd’s Pie. “Slow-braised pot roast and gravy with carrots, peas, onions, celery, and mashed potatoes. Topped with a crispy griddled hashbrown casserole crust, sour cream, diced tomatoes, and green onions. Served with buttermilk biscuits or corn muffins,” reads the menu. “I had this dish at CB yesterday and it was AWESOME. The potatoes were fully cooked and it was served hot and yummy, looking like the menu pic. You could taste the calories. I don’t even want to know how fattening it is,” one Redditor says. One diner was “pleasantly surprised that the meat was large chunks instead of shredded bits like I expected.”

Marie Callender’s

You can order Shepherd’s Pie off the menu if you live near one of the few remaining Marie Callender’s restaurants. “Tender beef, carrots, zucchini, peas and mushrooms in a mushroom burgundy sauce. Topped with mashed potatoes and crusted with three cheese blend. served with a Caesar salad. Includes a FREE slice of pie,” it says. If not, the company still sells it in the freezer section of your local store.