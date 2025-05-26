Cheetos Just Dropped a Wild New Flamin’ Hot Flavor

snacksFlamin’ Hot Cheetos are such a vibe. The spicier version of the classic crunchy chip has become a cultural phenomenon endorsed by everyone from foodies to celebrities. The franchise has had many incarnations, including Flamin’ Hot Cheetos Puffs, Flamin’ Hot Cheetos Mac ‘n Cheese, and Flamin’ Hot Cheetos Tangy Chili Fusion. And, just in time for summer, Cheetos is launching a new, unexpected flavor perfect for your next BBQ.

Last week, it was revealed that Cheetos Flamin’ Hot Cheddar BBQ are coming to a store near you this summer. The limited-time flavor has sparked curiosity and excitement on social media.

“Chester has clearly snapped as you can see, but I’m gonna have the same face trying these new Flamin’ Hot Cheddar BBQ Cheetos that are heading to stores now!” food blogger Snackolator joked in a May 16 Instagram post unveiling the new item. “They should be on shelves starting Memorial Day (next week) and ‘combines the heat of Flamin’ Hot® seasoning with the rich, savory taste of cheddar cheese and a smoky BBQ twist,” they added. “Are you giving these a try? I cannot wait to get my hands on them – I’m gonna look just like Chester eating these!”

“These over some nacho cheese about to go crazy!! 🔥🔥🔥,” commented a follower. “Oooooo!” another cheered, “I so want to try these 😍🙌,” added another. “I need these in my life 😍😍😍😍,” someone else said.

“NEW Flamin’ Hot Cheddar BBQ Cheetos are coming by the end of the month! They merge classic Flamin’ Hot with rich cheddar cheese and smoky BBQ flavors. Are you ready to try them?!” Snackgator shared on Facebook.

A brand rep told Parade that the new addition “combines the heat of Flamin’ Hot® seasoning with the rich, savory taste of cheddar cheese and a smoky BBQ twist.” Further described as a “provocative snacking experience,” each Cheeto is said to deliver “a fiery kick balanced by creamy cheddar and tangy barbecue flavors.”

Earlier this year, Cheetos rolled out another Flamin’ Hot flavor, Flamin’ Hot Dill Pickle. The company announced the unconventional flavor during a Super Bowl commercial. “These are so good! Not an overly vinegar taste. I think it’s a perfect mix of vinegar and dill. The pickle taste is really on the back end. They really need to keep these in stock!” one Target shopper confirms. “These are absolutely AMAZING!! By far my favorite version of hot Cheetos ever!!! This definitely needs to be a permanent flavor!! 10/10!!!” adds another.