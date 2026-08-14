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5 Restaurant Chains with the Best Chef-Driven Breakfast Menus, According to Chefs

Evidence-Based
Chefs share five restaurant chains serving standout breakfast menus.
Avatar for Heather Newgen
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August 14, 2026

Breakfast chains can be easy to overlook when you’re looking for chef-driven food, but some have raised the bar well beyond the standard eggs-and-toast routine. From scratch-made dishes and seasonal menus to carefully executed biscuits and creative takes on classic breakfast favorites, these chains show that a restaurant doesn’t have to be independently owned to take breakfast seriously. Eat This, Not That! asked Steve Ingber, Executive Chef & Owner, MileHighCook, which spots stand out for their food, technique, and attention to detail, and here are the top five.

Snooze, an A.M. Eatery

Snooze, an A.M. Eatery

Snooze, an A.M. Eatery brings a more creative approach to the breakfast chain format. “Snooze started in Denver and changed what people expect from breakfast out here,” says Chef Steve. “From-scratch program, rotating specials, and pancake flights that let you order three different batters.”

First Watch

First Watch

First Watch stands out for treating breakfast as a seasonal menu rather than a set routine. According to Chef Steve, “First Watch rotates seasonal menus four or five times a year, which almost no breakfast chain does.” He says, “Juice pressed in-house, no heat lamps, and the eggs come out consistent.”

Another Broken Egg Cafe

Another Broken Egg Cafe

Another Broken Egg Cafe takes a composed approach to breakfast, putting more thought into each plate than simply pairing eggs with a side. “They are doing composed plates, not eggs and a side,” Chef Steve explains. “Real hollandaise is a broken sauce waiting to happen, and running it at volume takes actual training.”

Hash Kitchen

Hash Kitchen

Hash Kitchen brings some fine-dining ambition to the breakfast table. “Hash Kitchen out of Arizona is one of the more ambitious breakfast concepts in the country,” Chef Steve explains. “Cannoli pancakes and a Bloody Mary bar, clearly built by someone with a fine dining background.”

Maple Street Biscuit Company

Maple Street Biscuit Company

At Maple Street Biscuit Company, the biscuit isn’t just a side dish. It’s the foundation of the menu. “Everything is built around a biscuit they take seriously, and biscuits are unforgiving,” says Chef Steve. “Overwork the dough and you get a hockey puck.”

 

Heather Newgen
Heather Newgen has two decades of experience reporting and writing about health, fitness, entertainment and travel. Heather currently freelances for several publications. Read more about Heather
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