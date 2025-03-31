The Awesome Blossom Is Back at Chili's With a New $5 Margarita Deal

Chili's is finally opening a location in Scranton, PA, 20 years after The Office first aired in the United States—and the chain is celebrating with the return of a fan-favorite menu item. From April 7, guests visiting the Scranton branch of Chili's will be able to enjoy the infamous Awesome Blossom (a deep-fried, pull-apart onion appetizer), made famous of course by "The Client" episode where Jan (Melora Hardin) and Michael (Steve Carell) woo Tim Meadows with giant margaritas and Baby Back Ribs.

"For decades, Chili's has inserted itself in culture – introducing the now-famous Baby Back Ribs jingle, and most recently unleashing Triple Dipper cheese pulls on TikTok," said George Felix, Chili's Chief Marketing Officer. "But we've also seen the brand come to life on screen through the years, and that includes being tied to Scranton despite never having a location there. That changes this year with our newest restaurant. A moment this big was way more than a pop-up could pay off, so we created Chili's Scranton Branch to feel like a familiar home to fans complete with the perfect throwback menu item in the Awesome Blossom, and we can't wait for them to join us."

The Office fans will be thrilled to see a few familiar faces in the marketing for the new branch, including one in the style of a classic local TV commercial featuring Hardin, Andy Buckley, and Amy Pietz. Chili's also paid full homage to the Scranton location by designing the interior so it looks like a time capsule of 2005.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Chili's has also got something on the menu for those not lucky enough to live near the new Scranton location—the $5 limited-time Scranton Margarita, available nationwide on April 7 only. "I'm the daughter of a bar owner and I've had enough margaritas through the years that I'm getting picky about them, and the Scranton Marg is a really good one," says Kate Flannery, who played Meredith Palmer. "For fans who come to Scranton, Chili's Scranton Branch has everything you need in one place, and for those who can't make it on opening day, find the $5 Scranton Marg wherever your closest Chili's is."

The Awesome Blossom will be a permanent addition to the Scranton menu—and will hopefully expand nationwide, as Chili's enjoys greater expansion and success.

"Seeing Chili's Scranton Branch was like stepping into a time machine, especially if that time machine could also spit out the greatest appetizer of all time, the Awesome Blossom," says Brian Baumgartner, who played Kevin Malone on the hit show. "Scranton is a city I'm very protective of, and working with Chili's to open this location was a natural fit. The Chili's team pulled out all the stops in creating this restaurant, and I'll be stopping in for an Awesome Blossom every time I come visit."