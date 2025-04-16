 Skip to content

Chili's Just Unveiled a New Burger That's Taking a Swing at McDonald's

Chili’s new Big QP burger is stacked with 85% more beef—and a side of fries, too.
Published on April 16, 2025 | 8:30 AM

Chili's is truly giving the people what they want this year: After finally launching the first-ever Scranton branch and giving us the most incredible marketing campaign featuring The Office favorites, the fast-casual chain just took things to the next level with the Big QP. This new burger contains two slices of American cheese, mustard, ketchup, pickles, diced onions, and "85% more beef than a Quarter Pounder® with Cheese," the company says (fighting words!). The new burger is—in true Chili's fashion—an absolute steal for just $10.99, which includes fries, bottomless chips and salsa, and an unlimited fountain drink.

The Big QP is part of Chili's 3 For Me Menu, and will be available from April 15 in Chili's nationwide. "We believe Chili's 3 For Me menu, starting at just $10.99, has been the best value in the industry since we introduced it in 2022, and we just made it even better with the new Big QP burger, featuring a fast food flavor profile our guests will recognize," said George Felix, Chili's Chief Marketing Officer. Fans can also take part in the Chili's "Fast Food Financing" pop-up experience on April 16 and 17 at 37 Union Square West New York, NY 10003, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST. This tongue-in-cheek event has customers applying for "financial aid" to help cover the costs of fast food, before getting a gift card (while supplies last) to try the new QP burger plus all those amazing sides.

The new QP burger is just the latest Chili's creation taking a swing at McDonald's—the chain introduced the Chili's Big Smasher burger last year, a menu item that will make you "forget your table manners", the company says. The Chili's Big Smasher is a behemoth of a burger with nearly half a pound of juicy beef. Each burger contains Thousand Island dressing, creamy melty American cheese, diced red onions, pickles, and lettuce, and Chili's fans compare it to the iconic McDonald's Big Mac.

"Heard it was underrated and yeah, surprisingly solid. For $11.99 with fries, chips and salsa, and a drink, hell of a lunch. Maybe pressed instead of smashed? Good either way. Eats like a bulked up single-decker Big Mac," one Redditor said. "It's pretty tight and the price is right. I hadn't eaten at Chili's in probably two decades before this came out, now I've been three times in the last month," another commented. "Its an insane deal. And their chips and salsa are great. They will usually give you a giant bag and a cup of salsa to take home too if you ask," a third Redditor shared.

Ferozan Mast
Ferozan Mast is a writer for Eat This, Not That! Read more about Ferozan
