Chipotle's Fan-Favorite Chicken Al Pastor Is Officially Back on the Menu

If you've been looking to change up your usual Chipotle order, then you're in luck. The fast-casual restaurant chain just brought back its fan-favorite Chicken al Pastor after receiving numerous requests from customers.

The protein first launched in March 2023 as a limited-time offering. The returning item features grilled chicken marinated in seared morita peppers, ground achiote, pineapple, fresh lime, and hand-chopped cilantro. It was pulled from menus in August 2023.

This chicken option will be available at restaurants in the U.S., Canada, and Europe for a limited time, though Chipotle hasn't shared how long it will be offered.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

When it first launched in 2023, the Chicken al Pastor proved to be a success, according to the chain.

"About one in five transactions included Chicken al Pastor when it was featured on our menu last year," Chris Brandt, Chipotle's chief brand officer, said in a press release. "Given the performance and the fans wanting its return so enthusiastically, we are thrilled to make this the fastest item to ever come back to Chipotle."

Additionally, the chain noted that there have been three times more social media requests for the return of Chicken al Pastor than any other limited-time offering. Among the requests for the menu item, one fan said they'd name their first-born son "Al pastor" to see the chicken option return. Another said they'd tattoo the item on their forehead.

For customers who want some order inspiration, the chain is also offering its most-ordered Chicken al Pastor burrito bowl from 2023. This includes white rice, black beans, fresh tomato salsa, roasted chili-corn salsa, cheese, and guacamole. Chipotle fans can order this online or in the Chipotle app.

"The rich flavor of our Chicken al Pastor shines in the fan-favorite bowl. Each ingredient layers for the perfectly balanced bite with the right level of sweetness, acidity, and heat," Nevielle Panthaky, vice president of culinary at Chipotle, said in a press release. "It is simple, flavorful, unbelievably delicious, and has everything you crave."

To celebrate the return of this menu item, Chipotle is offering a $0 delivery fee on all Chicken al Pastor orders placed on the Chipotle app or website from March 14 through March 24 in the U.S. and Canada.