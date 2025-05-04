11 Store-Bought Breads With the Best Ingredients

Bread can be incredibly unhealthy, especially that old-school white bread many of us grew up on. However, there are lots of store-bought bread options these days that are packed with goodness. What should you look for when buying a healthy bread product? The first ingredient for a nutritious bread should be "whole" such as "whole grain" or "100% whole wheat" or "whole rye," Tara Collingwood, MS, RDN, CSSD, LD/N, ACSM-CPT, a Board Certified Sports Dietitian and co-author of the Flat Belly Cookbook for Dummies, tells Eat This, Not That! "Some breads also have seeds like flax, chia, sunflower, walnuts, or another nut. Nuts can add more protein and some healthy fat. Sodium is typically added to breads, but read labels to make sure it's not more than 150-200 mg per slice," she says. Also, watch out for words like "enriched wheat flour" or "unbleached wheat flour," "because those both mean they have been refined and are likely to spike blood sugar becuase they are devoid of fiber," she says. Another no-no? Added sugars like high fructose corn syrup. "Some breads might use a very small amount of honey, molasses, or maple syrup for flavoring," she specifies. You also don't want artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives like calcium propionate and sodium benzoate. Here are 11 store-bought bread brands that only use the best ingredients.

Dave's Killer Bread

This organic brand is known for using clean, organic ingredients. In addition to whole wheat flour, breads are made with many seeds (sunflower, pumpkin, flax, sesame), oats, and even Organic cane sugar and molasses. They also make a healthier version of white bread, Dave's White Bread Done Right, that fools even the pickiest of young eaters into thinking it is regular old white bread.

Food For Life Ezekiel 4:9

Food For Life's Ezekiel 4:9 bread is made from sprouted whole grains and legumes, free of preservatives and added sugars. All ingredients are organic, including sprouted flax, barley, millet, lentils, soybeans, and sprouted spelt.

Silver Hills Sprouted Bakery

Silver Hills is a Canadian brand that makes sprouted whole grain breads, bagels, and buns that are packed with fiber and have no artificial additives. For example, The Big 16 is loaded with 16 seeds and grains (organic rolled oats, flaxseeds, sunflower seeds, organic millet, organic sprouted khorasan flour, organic sprouted barley flour, organic sprouted rye flour, organic sprouted buckwheat flour, organic sprouted yellow corn flour, organic sprouted brown rice flour, organic amaranth, organic quinoa, organic sesame seeds, organic sprouted spelt flour). As for sugars, it only includes organic cane sugar and/or organic oat syrup.

One Degree Organic Foods

Every ingredient of One Degree Organic Foods products is traceable and organic (you can see exactly where it is sourced from on the brand's website) and their breads use sprouted grains and minimal processing. For example, the Lentil Grain Bread is made with organic wheat sourced from farmer Kirk Riste, raisins from Three Sisters Grapes, and Lentils from Naturally Nutritious Foods.

Rudi's Organic Bakery

Rudi's Organic Bakery makes certified organic breads without artificial ingredients or GMOs, with options for multigrain, whole wheat lovers, and a healthy Rocky Mountain Sourdough, fermented for 24 hours. Ingredients include organic wheat flour, organic dehydrated rye sourdough (organic fermented rye flour, salt), sea salt, yeast, organic distilled white vinegar, a small amount of organic barley malt syrup, organic sunflower oil, organic wheat gluten, cultured organic wheat starch, and enzymes.

Simple Kneads

Simple Kneads specializes in gluten-free bread that tastes good, using only clean, whole ingredients like sorghum, millet, and flax without fillers or gums. The pumpernickel is a "naturally cultured bread" topped with pumpkin seeds, and is "organic, gluten free, and top nine allergen free."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Hero Breads

Hero Bread makes low-carb bread products that look, taste, smell, and feel like "real" flour-based products…except they are made with fewer carbs and sugar, and more fiber and protein. They offer lots of product variety, ranging from bagels to Hawaiian rolls. Ingredients include plant proteins, like wheat and fava beans, and prebiotic fibers from flax, jerusalem artichoke, and resistant starch from wheat

Alvarado Street Bakery

Alvarado Street Bakery makes organic sprouted wheat breads that are naturally leavened and uses no artificial sweeteners or preservatives. They also have a popular keto-friendly bread line consisting of sourdough, multigrain, and flax seed options.

Berlin Natural Bakery

Berlin Natural Bakery is a lesser-known brand that uses organic spelt flour and minimal ingredients, perfect for those avoiding modern wheat. They make their bread with minimal ingredients, bake it in small batches, and all products are Non GMO Project Verified.

Base Culture

Base Culture makes paleo-friendly bread using ingredients like almond flour, flaxseed, and eggs—no grains, gluten, or refined sugars. Their products are "so fresh, it's frozen" selling in the freezer section. A standout product is the Soft Sandwich Bread, which includes "health-packed" ingredients like almonds, cashews, and honey.

Carbonaut

Carbonaut is a low-carb, keto-friendly option with minimal ingredients and no artificial additives, loved for its surprisingly normal bread texture. The brand makes bread, bagels, buns, tortillas, and even pizza. There are gluten-free options as well.