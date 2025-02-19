 Skip to content

Coca-Cola Just Launched a Prebiotic Soda to Take on Olipop and Poppi

Get ready for the healthiest soda you’ve ever seen. 
Published on February 19, 2025 | 9:16 AM

Prebiotic sodas are all the rage right now, with brands such as Daytrip, Poppi, and Olipop dominating the market for "healthy" soda drinks. Not content with leading the market for soda in the United States and internationally, Coca-Cola is throwing its hat into the ring with the launch of Simply Pop, a prebiotic soda flavored with real juice and packed with health and wellness-boosting nutrients. The company has spent years developing the new lineup—here's what customers need to know about the drinks.

Gen Z and Wellness

Coca-Cola is well aware that soda consumption has fallen, thanks to the public being more aware of health and wellness related to diet. "We found that consumers, especially wellness-focused Gen Z-ers and Millennials, were really interested in juice and prebiotic sodas," says Becca Kerr, CEO of Nutrition. "And since many brands in this category are new, they were looking to align with names they know and trust for both quality and taste. This was particularly true for those curious about prebiotic sodas but who hadn't yet taken the leap. We knew that in order to bring new drinkers into the category, we had to strike that perfect balance of innovation and trust."

Prebiotics, Zinc, and Vitamin C

The new Simply Pop drinks contain 6 grams of prebiotic fiber to support gut health, plus Vitamin C and Zinc to support immune health. "Simply Pop includes no added sugar and 25-30% real fruit juice from concentrate (a first for the fast-growing segment)," Coca-Cola says. "Five boldly delicious flavors familiar to Simply fans — Strawberry, Pineapple Mango, Fruit Punch, Lime and Citrus Punch — will be offered exclusively in 12-oz., shelf-stable slim cans."

Simply Brand Nostalgia

The new lineup is a spinoff of the popular Simply juice selection, so customers will already be familiar with the brand. "Gen Z grew up with this brand," says Terika Fasakin, North America Brand Senior Director, Simply and Kids. "They don't remember a world where Simply doesn't exist, and it's the juice they've seen in the fridge throughout their lives, so it has a particular tug on their heartstrings."

Media Blitz

Simply Pop is launching this month and will expand throughout the U.S. in 2025, Coca-Cola says. The company will incorporate "out-of-home, digital and influencer-driven social media creative, as well as robust sampling and experiential activations" to "promote the phased launch." There will also be a podcast tour with Dear Media later in the year where "well-known hosts will discuss the juiciest pop culture topics over Simply Pop."

Labor of Love

Coca-Cola says the new Simply Pop drinks were extensively tested to make them perfect. "This has truly been a labor of love for the team because we know Simply Pop is a great-tasting prebiotic soda consumers want," Fasakin said. "We've pushed ourselves to move fast while staying strategic and focused. And, as we get feedback from consumers who taste Simply Pop and engage with the brand, we'll continue to evolve."

Ferozan Mast
Ferozan Mast is a science, health and wellness writer with a passion for making science and research-backed information accessible to a general audience. Read more about Ferozan
