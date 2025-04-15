If You Can Do These 6 Core Moves, Your Abs Are Stronger Than Most

When it comes to "core strength", most people think of six-pack abs or a few basic crunches. The truth is, real core strength goes way deeper. As a personal trainer, I look for control, stability, and endurance, not just aesthetics. If you master these six core moves, you're not only stronger than most people at the gym, but you're also building a rock-solid foundation that supports everything from lifting groceries to crushing your workouts.

Your core isn't just your abs, it includes your entire midsection, with your obliques, lower back, and deep stabilizing muscles. These muscles keep your spine safe, power your movements, and improve balance and posture. The stronger your core, the better you move, perform, and feel in your daily life. These exercises aren't flashy, but they're brutally effective.

So how do you know where you stand? Try these six exercises. They test and train your core in every way: stability, anti-rotation, flexion, and endurance. They don't require expensive equipment, just a mat and some space. Aim to spend about 10–15 minutes working through them, and take mental notes of where you feel strong and where you need improvement. Let's dive in.

Dead Bug

Dead bugs look simple, but they're a masterclass in core control. The dead bug forces your deep core muscles to stabilize your spine while your arms and legs move. If you dead bug without arching your lower back, your core is doing its job.

Dead bugs also train coordination and balance, making them a smart choice for beginners and athletes alike. They teach you how to engage your core while moving your limbs, exactly what you need for daily activities and sports performance. If you're shaking during this one, you're doing it right.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

How to do it:

Lie on your back with arms extended toward the ceiling and knees bent at 90 degrees above your hips. Brace your core and press your lower back into the floor. Slowly lower your right arm and left leg toward the ground. Return to center and repeat with the opposite arm and leg. Continue alternating sides with control, aiming for 10–12 reps per side.

V-Ups

If you want to test your core's ability to generate power while staying in control, V-Ups deliver. V-Ups combine upper and lower body engagement in one explosive motion, forcing your entire core to contract quickly and work together. V-Ups are advanced movements that show just how coordinated and strong your abs really are.

V-Ups build strength in your rectus abdominis (the front wall of your core) while demanding flexibility and balance. You'll also challenge your hip flexors and improve your ability to maintain tension under dynamic movement. When done cleanly, they're one of the most effective bodyweight ab moves out there.

How to do it:

Lie flat on your back with arms extended overhead and legs straight. Brace your core and lift your legs and upper body at the same time, reaching your hands toward your feet. Try to form a "V" shape at the top, balancing briefly on your sit bones. Lower back down with control, keeping your legs and shoulders off the floor if possible. Aim for 10–15 reps with clean, controlled movements.

Hollow Body Hold

This gymnastic-style move is one of the hardest isometric core holds out there. It demands full-body tension while keeping your lower back glued to the floor. The hollow body hold shows you just how strong (or weak) your core really is.

Hollow body holds train your anterior chain, the front side of your core, better than most crunch variations. Plus, it teaches you how to stay rigid under pressure, which is game-changing for lifts, running, and any athletic movement. It's brutal but worth it.

How to do it:

Lie on your back with arms extended overhead and legs straight. Lift your shoulders and legs off the ground, creating a banana shape with your body. Keep your lower back pressed into the floor and your arms close to your ears. Hold for 20–40 seconds, keeping everything tight and controlled.

Side Plank with Reach-Through

The reach-through upgrades the basic side plank by adding a rotational challenge. Reaching through fires up your obliques and tests your ability to stay stable as you twist through the torso. If you have a solid side plank, this is the next-level progression.

Rotational strength is overlooked but essential for real-world movement. Think turning, reaching, swinging, or throwing this move mimics those patterns while building shoulder stability and core control.

How to do it:

Start in a side plank with your right forearm on the ground and left arm extended toward the ceiling. Reach your top arm under your torso, twisting slightly. Return to the starting position and repeat. Perform 8–10 controlled reps per side.

Bird Dog

Bird dogs are excellent for building core stability while improving coordination and balance. Bird dogs look easy, but in reality they challenge your body's ability to resist rotation and keep your spine neutral. If you perform these with zero wobble, your core is rock solid.

This move strengthens your lower back and deep abdominal muscles while teaching control and posture. It's also incredibly joint-friendly and a great option for people recovering from injury or just starting out.

How to do it:

Start in an all-fours position with knees under hips and hands under shoulders. Extend your right arm and left leg simultaneously. Keep your hips and shoulders square to the ground. Hold briefly, then return to the start and switch sides. Do 10–12 reps per side with precision.

Leg Raises

Leg raises are a classic test of lower abdominal strength and control. They teach you how to move your legs without letting your lower back arch, one of the most important skills for spinal health and core function.

Leg raises target your lower abs and hip flexors while forcing your core to stay braced and aligned. If you keep your form clean without swinging or straining your neck, you're ahead of the game.

How to do it:

Lie flat on your back with your legs straight and arms at your sides. Press your lower back into the floor and engage your core. Slowly lift your legs to a 90-degree angle. Lower them back down with control, stopping just before they touch the ground. Repeat for 10–15 reps without letting your back arch.