 Skip to content

Do You Have 'Cortisol Face'? Here's How To Get Rid of It, According to Experts

Experts share whether you should be concerned about this social media term.
Avatar for Alexa Mellardo
By
Published on September 27, 2024 | 6:00 AM

If your face appears puffy and you've recently been under a lot of stress, there's a good possibility you've stumbled upon a term TikTokers call "cortisol face." There's a lot more to the story, however, so we spoke with experts to see what they have to say about "cortisol face" and whether or not it's something to be concerned about.

According to experts, cortisol face is not a medical diagnosis but rather a term people are using for facial puffiness that's gaining traction on social media. "'Cortisol face' [is described by TikTokers as] the puffy appearance of the facial area in response to elevated cortisol levels," explains Thompson Maesaka, clinician and owner of a neurologic rehab clinic, The Neural Connection.

Short-Term Stress Likely Isn't To Blame for Facial Puffiness

@karentangmd

Thanks, I hate it 😒 Don't buy that "cortisol face" garbage #cortisolface #cortisol #cortisollevels #cortisolimbalance #cushings #cushingsdisease

♬ original sound – KarenTangMD

Although high cortisol levels can indeed cause facial swelling, they are most likely not the culprit of a puffy face; short-term stress isn't to blame, either, as social media portrays. It's more probable something else is going on behind the scenes, such as allergies, consuming too much salt, or sleep habits.

8 Signs Stress Is Damaging Your Body—and What To Do About It

That being said, "moon face," aka "moon facies," is an actual medical term that Maesaka tells us "describes the facial appearance of a person with actual pathology that requires prolonged corticosteroid use or diseases that produce excessive cortisol like Cushing's Syndrome."

Dr. Brynna Connor, a board-certified family medicine physician specializing in anti-aging and regenerative medicine, and the Healthcare Ambassador for NorthWestPharmacy.com, adds, "[Moon facies] causes the shape of the face to become rounder, resembling a moon. Moon facies can occur due to many factors such as hormonal changes, weight gain, using a steroid medication, such as prednisone, for an extended time, or by medical conditions … [It] presents when there is a buildup of fat or fluid deposits along the side of one's skull and/or swelling along the jawline (sometimes these can present in combination with one another)."

7 Ways to De-Stress in 5 Minutes or Less

If you're concerned about facial puffiness, don't turn to social media to get to the bottom of it. The first wise step is to speak with your physician to make an accurate diagnosis.

6 Best 'Anxiety Superfoods' To Eat When You're Feeling Stressed

How Can You Address Facial Puffiness?

Young girl lies in bed early in the morning, next to a plate of oatmeal porridge, under the eyes of white patches.
Shutterstock

If you have facial puffiness that is not caused by excess cortisol levels, there are methods you can use to help reduce it. Maesaka suggests taking the following steps:

  1. Try a cold face mask.
  2. Perform a sinus massage. "Sometimes, sinus inflammation can trigger an allergic response, leading to mucus production and an inflamed appearance," Maesaka tells us.
  3. Test out facial creams. "[They can] tighten the face [and] temporarily reduce puffiness," says Maesaka.
  4. Decrease your consumption of alcohol.
  5. Address any allergies.
  6. Consume plenty of anti-inflammatory foods.
  7. Add magnesium supplements to your routine. "This helps balance sodium levels," he explains.
Alexa Mellardo
Alexa is the Mind + Body Deputy Editor of Eat This, Not That!, overseeing the M+B channel and delivering compelling fitness, wellness, and self-care topics to readers. Read more about Alexa
Filed Under
//
More in Mind + Body
  • focused, mature woman doing squats while on nature hike

    How To Maintain Your Leg Strength as You Age

  • split image of trainer testing out HOKA's Kawana 2 sneakers

    I Tested Hoka’s #1 Training Shoe & It's Comfortable and Versatile

  • fit man jogging or running on a hilltop road at sunset

    5 Best Jogging Workouts To Boost Endurance

  • focused blonde woman doing seated overhead press with dumbbells in the weight room at the gym

    5 Best Low-Intensity Workouts To Melt Underarm Fat

  • focused woman doing single-leg balance exercise on yoga mat in field on sunny day

    10 Simple Daily Leg Exercises To Improve Your Balance

Copyright 2024 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Eat This Not That is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.