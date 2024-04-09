The 7 Best Supplements To Lower Cortisol

If you're constantly feeling stressed out, you're not alone. According to the American Psychological Association, more than one-third of U.S. adults report feeling overwhelmed most of the time, and younger adults aged 18 to 44 are more likely to feel this way than older adults. When you're feeling stressed, your body releases cortisol (the "stress hormone"), which plays a crucial role in your body's stress response by causing you to respond with either "fight or flight." However, chronically high cortisol levels can have adverse effects on your health, including weight gain, high blood pressure, and sleep problems. The good news is that there are supplements that can help lower cortisol levels and support your overall health and well-being.

We chatted with Trista Best, RD, a registered dietitian with Balance One Supplements, who shared the seven best supplements for reducing cortisol. These supplements are backed by science and can help you better manage stress and keep your cortisol levels in check.

Whether you're looking to combat life's daily stressors or manage chronic stress, adding these supplements to your daily routine can help you feel more balanced and healthy. So, if you're ready to take back control of your health and kick stress to the curb, read on for the seven best supplements to lower cortisol, according to Best. And, when you're finished, be sure to check out the 6 Best Foods To Avoid Stress-Triggered Weight Gain.

Magnesium

According to a 2017 meta-review, magnesium has calming effects and can help regulate cortisol levels, supporting relaxation and reducing stress. "Magnesium not only aids in regulating cortisol production but also supports muscle and nerve function, making it essential for overall relaxation and stress relief," explains Best. "I recommend Doctor's Best High Absorption Magnesium Glycinate for its superior absorption and bioavailability, ensuring maximum effectiveness in lowering cortisol levels."

Ashwagandha

Ashwagandha is an adaptogenic herb that's been used for centuries in Ayurvedic medicine to help the body manage stress. Best says, "Organic India Ashwagandha Capsules contain potent extracts of this adaptogenic herb, which not only help reduce cortisol levels but also enhance resilience to stress and promote overall well-being through its rejuvenating properties."

Vitamin C

Aside from boosting your immune health to fight off illness, vitamin C is a powerful antioxidant that research shows can protect cells from oxidative stress caused by cortisol and other stress hormones.

"NOW Supplements Vitamin C-1000 provides potent antioxidant support, helping to mitigate the oxidative stress that can contribute to elevated cortisol levels," states Best. "Its high-quality formulation ensures optimal bioavailability, allowing for effective cortisol regulation and adrenal support."

Rhodiola rosea

Rhodiola rosea is an adaptogenic herb that's been used for thousands of years to alleviate stress and fatigue by reducing cortisol levels. "Gaia Herbs Rhodiola Rosea Liquid Capsules offer a standardized extract of this adaptogenic herb, which has been clinically shown to lower cortisol levels while improving energy levels and mental clarity, providing comprehensive stress management support," says Best.

L-Theanine

L-theanine is an amino acid found in tea leaves, and studies have shown that it can lower cortisol and help remedy both physical and mental stress. "Suntheanine L-Theanine Capsules by Nature's Way is a premium source of this amino acid, known for its ability to promote relaxation and reduce cortisol levels without causing drowsiness. By enhancing alpha brain wave activity, it fosters a state of calm alertness, aiding in stress resilience," says Best.

Phosphatidylserine

Phosphatidylserine (PS) is a phospholipid that plays a role in cell signaling and stress response, and according to a 2022 review, PS has been shown to lower cortisol production.

"Jarrow Formulas PS100 contains phosphatidylserine, a phospholipid that supports healthy adrenal function and helps regulate cortisol levels during times of stress," Best explains. "Its clinically validated formula ensures reliable cortisol modulation and enhanced stress adaptation."

Omega-3 fatty acids

While omega-3 fatty acids are touted for their brain and heart health benefits, studies suggest that supplementing these essential nutrients can also help reduce stress and inflammation, lowering your chronic disease risk.

"Nordic Naturals Ultimate Omega SoftGels provide a concentrated source of the omega-3 fatty acids EPA and DHA, which have been shown to reduce inflammation and support mood regulation, indirectly lowering cortisol levels and promoting overall stress resilience and well-being. Their exceptional purity and freshness make them a trusted choice for comprehensive stress management," says Best.