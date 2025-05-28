11 Best Costco Items to Grab Now “While Supplies Last”

Costco not only offers competitive prices on a wide range of goods year-round, there is always some sort of deal or sales happening—some for as short as a week or a few days. The warehouse chain also throws regular “while supplies last” special offers for savvy members to stock up on some must-have fan-favorite items, which can be anything from a new couch to a top-rated microwave. So what’s on offer right now? Here are 11 of the best “while supplies last” products to grab before they’re gone.

Farberware Pump Activated Salad Spinner

The Farberware Pump Activated Salad Spinner ($14.97) is a kitchen must-have, Costco members say. “Love this salad spinner! The break part is amazing. This is not like your old-school salad spinners that would just continue to spin until they were done. You can quickly spin it and pull it out. Love it!” one shopper wrote.

Cuisinart Stainless SteelSkillet Set

Costco is offering the Cuisinart Tri-Ply Clad Stainless Steel 5-piece Skillet Set for $59.97, and fans say they last a long time. “I’ve used these for 10 years, and they are wonderful. They heat evenly and are easy to clean,” one shopper said. “The quality is excellent, and even professional chefs say they match the quality of more expensive tri-ply sets.”

Whirlpool Smart Wall Oven with Air Fry

Whirlpool 5.0 cu. ft. Built-In Single Smart Wall Oven with Air Fry ($999.97) has some very impressive features, customers say. “Bought this oven as it was one of the few that would fit the space where my dead GE oven once lived. So far, I’m very happy with it. Seems to heat well. The touch-pad controls are easy to use (and shouldn’t wear off as the labels on my previous oven did),” one shopper said.

Thomasville Anacortes 9-Piece Dining Table Set

Thomasville Anacortes 9-Piece Dining Table Set ($999.97) is a steal, members rave. “Ordered this set to go in our newly-renovated dining room, and it did not disappoint!” one wrote. “The set arrived in perfect condition (kudos to the super-polite and professional delivery guys) and looks exactly like it’s pictured. It’s of typical high Thomasville quality; everything is solid, tight, and smooth.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Samsung Electric Dryer with Sensor Dry

Samsung 7.4 cu. ft. Capacity Electric Dryer with Sensor Dry ($899.99) is a solid choice, Costco shoppers say. “I got this dryer along with the washer to replace an old set. I’ve had it for about a month. I absolutely love it!” one member said. “The drum is pretty large with plenty of dryer settings and it dries well. It’s important to choose the right setting for what you are drying otherwise clothes may not dry properly- worst case you’ll need to add more drying time.”

LG French Door Refrigerator with InstaView Door-in-Door

LG 31 cu. ft. French Door Refrigerator with InstaView Door-in-Door ($999.97) is roomy and perfect for bigger families. “Coming from a French door 28 cu ft fridge, the 31 cu ft has so much more space,” one member said. “With a teen kid at home, we needed every inch. There is also plenty of freezer space despite what you see in the photos. I love how there are two ice dispensers. Once you link your fridge to the app, the app will remind you when to throw the ice out.”

LG Ultra Large Capacity Dryer with EasyLoad Door

The LG 7.3 cu. ft. Ultra Large Capacity Wi-Fi Enabled Rear Control Electric Dryer with EasyLoad Door ($499.97, talk about a mouthful!) is a big hit with customers even if they don’t really see the need for a Wi-Fi function. “Clothes come out feeling dry, but not over dry the delicate cycle is perfect,” one shopper said. “The only reason I didn’t give it five stars is I can’t for the life of me figure out why I or anyone would want Wi-Fi on a dryer. It just seems like I’m more expensive gig guy. I would much rather have had stainless steel inside the tub.”

Henredon Essex Hill Sofa Chaise

The Henredon Essex Hill Sofa Chaise ($699.97) is comfortable and a great bargain, shoppers say. “I have had my couch for a couple weeks now and it is incredibly comfortable,” one member said in the reviews. “I honestly prefer napping on this couch over my bed. The deep cushions and chaise are perfect! I live in a studio apartment and this couch is just the right size and offers plenty of seating for guests. Highly recommend!”

Lego Storage Head Set

Nothing is worse than Lego pieces scattered all around the place, which makes this LEGO Storage Head Set ($29.97) an ideal buy. “Definitely worth buying. Easy for sorting out Lego projects. I’m happy with our purchase. Whoever came up with this is brilliant. I hope they come out with other types, that’d be cool,” one Costco member said.

Swedish Dishcloth Set

This Swedish Dishcloth 12-piece Set ($6.97) is beautiful and sure to sell out fast. “Love these Swedish dishcloths! Last forever and I can toss them in the laundry,” one shopper said. “I love these! I use them all the time! I have laundered them and they come out like new,” another commented.

Hand Crafted All Occasion & Holiday Greeting Cards

Costco’s Hand Crafted All Occasion & Holiday Greeting Cards ($19.97 for 40) means you’ll never have to scrabble around for a card at the last minute. “I bought these cards at my local Costco… I opened the box and checked every one of these cards and they are absolutely perfect and gorgeous. It is a little disappointing that there’s not as many Christmas cards, but I can deal with that. There were lots of birthday cards and they were all very pretty,” one shopper said.