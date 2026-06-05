These Costco food deals can help you save on pantry staples and summer favorites.

The first month of summer is here! Now that June is in full effect, it’s time to make sure your house is stocked with delicious food. There is no better place to do so than Costco. The warehouse has plenty of food and beverages to kick off your summer on a tasty note. And the best news is that several of them are on sale this week. What should you shop for to take advantage of the current promos? Here are the 7 best new Costco grocery deals hitting shelves in June.

Chosen Foods Avocado Oil Spray

Confession: I always have Chosen Foods Avocado Oil Spray stocked in my house. It is the only cooking spray I use, as it is mild enough to cook anything and works amazingly well. And the best thing is, Costco sells it in a two-pack of 13.5-ounce cans, which are currently $4.50 off until June 7.

Kirkland Signature Tortellini Pasta Salad with Mozzarella Pearls and Dressing

One of the most highly hyped items in the deli section this month is the Kirkland Signature Tortellini Pasta Salad with Mozzarella Pearls and Dressing. And guess what? You can get it for $3 off per package until June 7.

Kirkland Signature Sparkling Energy Drink

Lots of shoppers swear that Kirkland Signature Sparkling Energy Drink is a better option than name-brand alternatives. It is featured as a special this week, just $16.99. “The flavor is good and very comparable to the brand name product. I still prefer the sweetness of alani over these but for this price point I will purchase again. Hope they come out with more flavors,” a shopper writes. “Delicious flavors, crisp, and clean taste. A great and refreshing way to a little bump during the day. I bought these 2 weeks ago and will be buying more very soon. Very reasonable price compared to other energy drinks. Love them,” another adds.

Kirkland Signature Boneless Pork Loin

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Not sure what to grill? Costco is making the decision easy with a major sale on Kirkland Signature Boneless Pork Loin, $6 off per pack now until June 7. Lots of shoppers stock up on Costco meat when it goes on sale, shrink-wrapping what they don’t use and storing it in the freezer.

Oikos Triple Zero Greek Nonfat Yogurt, Variety Pack

One of the most popular items with fitness-minded members is the Oikos Triple Zero Greek Nonfat Yogurt, Variety Pack, 5.3 oz, 18-count. It’s the best deal on the protein-packed yogurt any day of the week. But from now until June 7, there’s an even sweeter deal, $4.50 off.

Fruit Gushers Fruit Flavored Snacks

Stock up on Gushers Fruit Flavored Snacks, Variety Pack, 42-Count, $5 off through the end of the month. These make a great dessert or lunchbox snack. “My grandkids LOVE these. They get one packet a day and no more. I tried them and liked them also,” writes a shopper. “So Yummy!! These are always a great snack for the office,” adds another.

Red’s Egg’Wich Chicken Sausage Breakfast Sandwich

Another great protein-packed item is $4.30 off through June 7, and it happens to be one of my favorite breakfast on-the-go items. Red’s Egg’Wich Chicken Sausage Breakfast Sandwich comes with eight bread-free eggwhiches made with cage-free eggs. These are gluten-free, keto-friendly, and boast 15 grams of protein per serving.