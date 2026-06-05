3 Best Budget Grocery Store Steaks for Grilling, According to Butchers

Budget steaks deliver great grill flavor with the right cuts.

With food prices soaring, many shoppers are rethinking where and how they buy steak for the grill this summer, but the good news is you don’t need a pricey butcher shop cut to get something flavorful, tender, and worthy of a summer cookout. According to Jorge Thomas, founder of Swaledale Butchers, you can pick up budget-friendly grocery store steaks that consistently deliver great results if you know what to look for. Here are the top three affordable cuts of steak to add to your cart.

What to Look for When Buying Budget Cuts of Steak

Budget cuts don’t mean less tasty, but there are key things to look for. Thomas says marbling is the No. 1 thing he looks for. “Some intramuscular fat does a lot of the work when grilling,” he says. “Beyond that, look for a good color and a steak with a bit of thickness to it. Very thin steaks leave little room for error.”

Stop Focusing on the Name of the Cut

A Filet mignon will definitely impress, but Thomas says the cut’s name doesn’t really matter. It’s more about what it offers. “A lot of the value is in knowing how to cook it,” he says. “Some of the lesser-known steaks are fantastic on a grill and cost a fraction of the price. That’s why butchers like them so much.”

Skirt Steak

Skirt steak is a long, thin cut from the plate section of the cow. It’s not especially tender compared to something like flat iron, but what it does have is intense beefy flavor and a loose grain that soaks up marinades really well. That’s why it’s a staple for dishes like fajitas and carne asada. “Skirt steak is a great budget cut for grilling,” says Thomas. “It has loads of flavor and it’s very quick to cook—just make sure to slice it across the grain.”

Flat Iron

Flat iron has become a go-to budget favorite and is commonly stocked at stores like Aldi and Safeway. Flat iron is cut from the shoulder but is surprisingly tender—second only to tenderloin in some tenderness rankings. It has a deep beef flavor and grills quickly, making it ideal for weeknight BBQs. “Flat iron is tender, even in shape, easy to grill,” Thomas says. “Keep it medium-rare, rest it, slice it across the grain.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Chuck Eye Steak

Chuck eye is often called the poor man’s ribeye, but savvy shoppers and meat lovers know it has rich, beefy flavor at a fraction of the cost. “Chuck eye is worth knowing about because it gives you some of the richness of a rib cut without the same price,” says Thomas. “To properly cook chuck eye, make sure the grill is hot, go for medium rare and proper rest–go much further than that and it starts to lose its appeal.”