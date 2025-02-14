7 Costco Frozen Foods Shoppers Say Are "Must-Buys"

One of the major benefits to having a Costco membership is getting access to a huge selection of food that is perfect for stocking up your freezer with. Whether it's meals, snacks, or large food hauls, you can save a lot of money by buying in bulk and just keeping it in the freezer to use as-needed. "Costco should give all members a one-time huge discount on a big freezer," one customer said on Reddit. "We would all buy so much more stuff, it would be a terrific loss leader." Here are 7 must-have foods Costco members keep in their freezer.

Bibigo Mini Wontons

Costco shoppers love the Bibigo brand for frozen wontons and dumplings. "My staple is the Bibigo mini chicken and cilantro wontons. Quick, easy, and healthy. Cook up a bag of steamable vegetables in the microwave and some rice," one customer said. The Bibigo Mini Wontons Chicken and Cilantro are $11.69 for 3 pounds—a fantastic deal.

Costco Pasta

Costco's frozen pasta offerings are another hit amongst customers. "We're pretty big fans of both the lobster ravioli and the spinach and ricotta ravioli," one Redditor said. "Throw either in a pot of hot/boiling water for 5 minutes (from frozen), top with some sauce that was warming while the water was getting to a boil, add a bag of frozen veggies in the microwave and voila… dinner is served."

Kirkland Signature Italian Sausage and Beef Lasagna

The Kirkland Signature Italian Sausage and Beef Lasagna ($19.19) is a staple in many Costco members' freezers. "The lasagna is pretty good! Comes a 2 pack and makes enough for big portions for dinner and lunch the next day," one customer shared.

Authentic Motor City Pizza Co Detroit-Style Deep Dish Pizza, Double Pepperoni

Costco customers frequently rave about the Motor City pizza, calling it a must-have. "I bought this because I wanted to try something new. Maaaaan…I liked it so much , I went back the next day and bought 3 more boxes. I had that pizza the entire week, and my co-workers kept saying " why do you smell like pepperoni?" one enthused customer said. "Best frozen pizza I've ever had in my life, and I have had my fair share of frozen pizzas," another shared.

La Boulangerie Smoked Ham & Swiss Cheese Pockets

The La Boulangerie Smoked Ham & Swiss Cheese Pockets are another convenient option to keep in the freezer. "They aren't healthy, but the ham and swiss cheese pockets are amazing. I'm healing from surgery and one of them bad boys with a couple mandarin oranges is a spectacular and easy lunch," one member said.

Kirkland Signature Garlic Butter Shrimp

The Kirkland Signature Garlic Butter Shrimp is delicious and versatile, customers say. "Kirkland Signature Garlic Butter shrimp contains 2 one pound bags of shrimp. You put the frozen shrimp in a skillet and the butter sauce melts off. While that cooked, I cooked spaghetti noodles and served the shrimp over the noodles….so delicious and easy and quick. I'm going back for more," one Redditor raved.

Red's Burritos

"The Red's breakfast burritos are always my go-to when my Costco has them," one customer said. "I have the turkey sausage ones all the time and I've found that if you stick it in the microwave for 1 min (seal side down) and then stick it in the air fryer (seal up) and set the timer for 4 minutes, it'll be perfect,' another recommended. "Keep it in there while the air fryer heats up and it'll be hot on the inside and a little crispy on the outside."