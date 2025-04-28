If you're unsure what to get someone, whether it's your mom for Mother's Day, a friend's birthday, or even a coworker or business contact, gift baskets and boxes are a convenient, easy, one-and-done option. Costco sells some of the best curated gift assortments, way more reasonably priced than other stores. Here are the 11 best Costco gift baskets for sale right now for everyone on your list.

Popcornopolis Ultimate Classic Assorted Tall Cones, Variety, 24-count

Popcornopolis Ultimate Classic Assorted Tall Cones comes with 24 cones of gourmet popcorn, six cones each of traditional Caramel Corn, Cheddar Cheese, Kettle Corn, and Zebra, a blend of rich caramel and decadent chocolate flavored stripes. It is currently $74.99 after $15 off.

Igloo Seadrift Gourmet Journey Cooler

Igloo Seadrift Gourmet Journey Cooler is the perfect summer gift. The cooler comes filled with two eco tokes packed with so many goodies, including Enjoy Effie's Oat Cakes, Ella's Atelier Popcorn, Hammond's snack mix, Milk Bar cookies, Taza Chocolate bar, and McCrea's caramels, all for just $99.99.

Happy Mother's Day Charcuterie Board

If mom loves cured meats and cheese, treat her to the Happy Mother's Day Charcuterie Board. The bamboo cutting board comes with savory snacks like Feridies Happy Hour Heat Snack Mix, Glacier Ridge Farms Smoked Gouda Cheese Spread, Valley Lahvosh Sesame Rounds Crackers, and Napa Valley Stone Ground Mustard and sweets such as Bonne Maman Preserves and St. Germain Palmiers Pastries. Get it for $39.99, including shipping, after $10 off.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The Fruit Company Season's Abundance Fruit Basket

What comes in a $149.99 fruit basket? 21 pounds of produce. The Fruit Company's Season's Abundance Fruit Basket is filled to the brim with fresh fruit and gourmet treats from all over the Pacific Northwest, including pears from Hood River, Oregon, Crispy Washington apples, and a beautiful pineapple from the tropics, as well as summer sausage, smoked Gouda, and nuts.

Best of Hawaii Gift Set

Send the spirit of Aloha with the Best of Hawaii Gift Set, a $114.99 gift celebrating the islands of Hawaii. All items are from the islands, including macadamia nuts, coffee, pineapple and chocolate.

Mrs. Fields Cookie Deluxe Bites Basket

Mrs. Fields Cookie Deluxe Bites Basket, $79.99, comes with 144 assorted Nibblers bite-sized cookies and 48 brownie bites in all the most popular flavors. Don't worry about eating them all at once. The treats can be enjoyed fresh for up to 10 days or frozen for up to 3 months.

Tea Forte Mariposa Tea Bundle

If you're shopping for a tea drinker, there's no better gift than the Tea Forte Mariposa Tea Bundle, which comes with 20 pyramid infusers of their most popular teas, two café cups, and two tea trays. The set retails for $79.99, including shipping.

Lindt Chocolate Golden Tower

Lindt Chocolate Golden Tower, a 5-tier tower of sweet treats,, comes with all the favorites: Lindt Lindor Double Milk Chocolate Truffles, Lindt Lindor White Chocolate Truffles, Lindt Lindor Milk Chocolate Truffles, a Lindt Excellence Dark Chocolate Bar with a Touch of Sea Salt, and more. And, it costs just $54.99 including shipping.

Rastelli's Connoisseur Gift Crate

Shopping for a carnivore? Rastelli's Connoisseur Gift Crate, $159.99, is a carefully curated selection of high-quality meats, cheeses, chocolates, crackers, and accoutrements, gourmet enough for serious foodies. Ships in three to five days via UPS 3-5 Day.

Healthy Snack Bo

Fill up their snack drawer! Costco's Healthy Snack Box is filled with 65 healthier snacks, including Nature Valley Bars, Pirate's Booty, Skinny Pop, Popcorners, Belvita, Stacy's Pita Chips Simply Naked, and more. It costs just $44.99, including shipping.

TRE Olive Oil Calabrian Gift Box

Another gift set perfect for a chef is the TRE Olive Oil Calabrian Gift Box. The $79.99 box comes with two half-liter tins of extra virgin olive oil and four spreads (Olive Tapenade, Bruschetta Calabrese, Pesto Genovese & Calabrian Chili Pepper).