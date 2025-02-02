5 Brand-New Costco Items Shoppers Are Already Obsessed With

It's very rare for Costco to keep the same inventory over the long term—the warehouse chain is constantly removing items from the shelves, but on the plus side, there always seem to be exciting new items available for eager shoppers. Costco just launched some new products over the last week that are already causing a huge amount of buzz online. Some aren't even available online so it may be down to pure luck if you come across any of them in stores. Here are 5 new products from Costco, and what customers are saying about them.

Malk Organics Unsweetened Almond Malk

Malk Organics is now available in select Costco locations nationwide, and customers are very excited. "NEW @malkorganics Unsweetened Almond Milk 2-Pack at Costco! This clean and delicious find is made with just a handful of simple, organic ingredients—perfect for smoothies, coffee, or sipping straight from the glass! Each 2-pack is only $8.49…RUN!" says Instagram account Costco Buys. "No big deal, just MALK doing BIG things in Texas.🥛🤠2-packs of Unsweetened Almond MALK are waiting for you at Costco. Run, don't walk—you know the drill," the company posted online.

LEGO Pretty Pink Flower Bouquet and Roses Bundle

Costco just launched the LEGO Pretty Pink Flower Bouquet and Roses Bundle ($44.99) in time for Valentine's Day. "Yall it's cheaper at Costco then anywhere else!" one happy shopper commented online. "I got the lunar new year ones, great for gifts," another said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

FurryRepublic Beef Bites Meal Topper

Shoppers are excited about the FurryRepublic Beef Bites Meal Topper dog food ($19.89) available at some Costco locations nationwide. "My dog devoured these!! Went back for more because he won't eat his food without them!! I love the extra protein it adds to mealtime and clean ingredients," one Instagrammer commented.

ONO Protein Overnight Oats

According to Shannon Fong from the costco.so.obsessed Instagram account, ONO Overnight Oats ($11.99) are now available in-store. "With 20 g of protein & two delicious flavors cinnamon oat crunch, and peanut butter blossom! It's so easy just pour your favorite milk, mix and enjoy the next day! So convenient!" Fong captioned the post. "You can find them in San Diego, Arizona Colorado, and Nevada Costcos!!! $11.99 for 8 packets what a deal! That's $1.50 a serving! Grab some Ono Protein Oats during your next haul!"

Okami Ube Flavor Bao Buns

Costco just launched the Okami Ube Flavor Bao Buns ($8.69) in time for Lunar New Year. "These are so nice! I highly recommend! Definitely on the sweet side :)," one Redditor posted. "I don't hate them. They're a decent dessert if you don't want something super sweet. They taste more like coconut than ube to me," another said.