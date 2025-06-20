7 Best New Costco Pharmacy Items Hitting Shelves

Costco’s pharmacy department is incredibly impressive—the warehouse chain sells name brand and Kirkland Signature meds, both prescription and over-the-counter, for significantly cheaper than the competition. Even pet medication is an absolute bargain at Costco compared to getting it through the vet. “I drive 25 mins for Costco when CVS is 5 away,” one member said of the pharmacy. “I only use CVS for emergencies. I have 2 jobs, 2 kids, and volunteer a ton for my son’s sports and the local fire department. I’d rather deal with losing 40 mins of my day because they answer the phone, are cheaper, and treat you so much better.” So what’s worth stocking up on right now? Here are seven of the best new Costco pharmacy items hitting shelves.

VitaFusion MultiVites

VitaFusion MultiVites are back on shelves in Costco. Customers love the value and efficacy of the vitamins, but some complain about the gummies sometimes sticking together. “Very good product with all the necessary vitamins. The price is reasonable and amount of pieces inside is price effective,” one shopper said.

Vicks VapoShower Shower Tablets

Vicks VapoShower Max Vapors 8 Shower Tablets ($18.99) are very effective, shoppers say. “Honest review these are so strong that I feel like I rubbed Vicks directly into my eyeballs,” one member shared. “I am no longer stuffy in the sinus. I had the bathroom door closed while showering and my housemate could smell the Vicks vapors from the living room about 10-15 feet away down a hallway and behind a wall.”

ThermaCare Menstrual Heat Wrap

The ThermaCare Menstrual Heat Wrap ($26.99) can help take the edge off period pains. “This has been a game changer for me on my tougher period cramping days!” one Costco member said. “When ibuprofen doesn’t touch the discomfort, I can slap one of these bad boys on, and I have some relief that can move with me. I’m so glad I found these! Being able to be on the go and still manage period pain is crucial, especially now my baby is running laps around me. I wish someone had recommended them to me sooner!”

Tylenol Precise Cooling Maximum Strength Pain Relieving Cream

The Tylenol Precise Cooling Maximum Strength & Fast-Acting Pain Relieving Cream ($18.47) is helpful for topical pain relief. “Formulated with maximum strength combination of lidocaine and menthol without a prescription for pain relief. This pain-relieving cream targets pain receptor nerves to block pain signals and provide relief from muscle aches and pains,” the company says.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Zarbee’s Children’s Cough Syrup

Zarbee’s Children’s Cough Daytime / Nighttime Cough Syrup is ideal for helping little ones aged 2-12 deal with cold symptoms. “Naturally sweetened, the only sugar in our bottles comes from our soothing dark honey, kids will love the natural mixed berry flavor. Zarbee’s Cough Syrups are a safe and effective way to calm coughs associated with hoarseness and irritants,” the company says.

Benefiber Fiber Supplement Powder

Benefiber Fiber Supplement Powder ($27.99) is highly effective, shoppers say. “This is an amazing product,” one member shared. “It has no taste whatsoever. You won’t even know you have put it into your beverage. Don’t use with carbonated beverages, however. It gets rid of the carbonation. Use with coffee, tea, water, juice.”

Children’s Benadryl

Children’s Benadryl Diphenhydramine HCl Dye-Free Allergy Bubble Gum Flavor Liquid is well worth stocking up on at Costco. “Containing 12.5 milligrams of the antihistamine diphenhydramine HCI (per 5 mL), this liquid allergy medicine for kids relieves symptoms due to hay fever and other upper respiratory allergies, including runny nose, sneezing, itchy nose, itchy throat, and itchy, watery eyes.”