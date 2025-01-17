Costco Shoppers Swear By These 7 Weight-Loss Foods

Costco is the place to go to stock up on foods that encourage fat-burning and weight loss. Buying healthy food in bulk encourages you to actually use it, and you're saving money in the process. Shopping at the warehouse store can be overwhelming, but with a solid shopping list and a plan of action, you can be in and out in no time with a cart full of diet-friendly goodies. Here are 7 weight-loss foods Costco shoppers swear have helped in their weight loss journeys.

Buffalo Style WILDE Chips

These protein chips are wildly popular amongst Costco shoppers, who rave about the taste. "Yum! Buffalo crispy protein chips at Costco! 10g of protein per serving. Made with chicken, eggs white, and bone broth! 7oz bag for $8.89," says Costco enthusiast Laura on Instagram.

Fairlife Protein Shakes

Fairlife Protein Shakes are another very popular option amongst shoppers ($38.99 for 18). "I drink one every morning mixed with cold brew coffee," one Redditor said. "They are the best," commented another.

Wildbrine Sauerkraut

The Wildbrine Organic Sauerkraut ($10.99) is another fantastic, gut-friendly weight-loss food from Costco. "I have it with a baked potato for breakfast most mornings," one Redditor said. Another suggested draining the kraut and stir-frying it with bacon. "Heaven. I also drink the liquid as this is one of the best probiotics."

PBFit Peanut Butter

The PBFit peanut butter ($25.00) is a huge hit with Costco shoppers trying to lose weight. "I love mixing this with Greek yogurt and eating as a dip for apples," one enthusiastic Redditor said. "I like to have this with a banana (slightly mashed) and sometimes with a little honey — it's my PB + Banana 'sandwich in a bowl' (no bread). Yum!" another commented.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Rotisserie Chicken and Other Meat

The Costco rotisserie chicken—and all other meat products—frequently come up when people discuss ideal weight loss foods they swear by. "Meat!! Chicken breast, whole raw chickens, rotisserie chicken, ground beef, steak strips, pork roasts, shrimp… creative and easy ways to up my protein intake helps keep me feeling satisfied and way less snacky. I don't do protein bars or protein shakes etc. And I never, ever go near the Costco bakery, food court or candy sections," one Redditor said.

Kirkland Greek Yogurt

Costco shoppers love the Kirkland Signature Organic Greek Yogurt which is just $7.29 for 3 pounds. "Kirkland Greek Yogurt tub. With Ancient grains granola and frozen (but defrosted in the fridge overnight) berries. Ate that every day for 6 months, and it helped me lose 25 lbs. I love it so much that I still make it," one Redditor commented. "Eating this for breakfast right now with blueberries, minus the granola," another Costco member responded.