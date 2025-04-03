7 Best Costco Items That Are Kosher for Passover

Passover is just around the corner, starting at sundown on April 12 and running through April 20. During the Jewish holiday, many foods are forbidden, including grains like wheat, barley, rye, oats, and spelt, and fermented beverages like beer, wine, and other alcoholic drinks. Observers are encouraged to stick with foods certified Kosher, which can get tricky when shopping at non-Kosher grocery stores, including Costco. However, on a recent shopping trip to my local warehouse, I noticed an entire section devoted to Kosher foods approved for the holiday. We also verified each on the Orthodox Union Kosher, aka OU Kosher, website, which provides Kosher certification for over 1 million products in more than 13,000 plants worldwide. All of these Costco items have the stamp of approval.

Manischewitz Original Matzos

Matzah or matzo is a Passover-friendly alternative to grain products and a key part of any Passover seder. Costco is currently selling a few types, including a 5-pound box of Manischewitz Original Matzos, clearly written on the box, "perfect for Passover." It is certified OU-P, "Kosher for Passover ONLY when bearing special certification. Certified Yoshon."

Yehuda Gefilte Fish

Another Passover staple currently on the shelves of your local Costco store? Yehuda Gefilte Fish. The warehouse is carrying a two-count of the 24-ounce jars. It is also OU-P certified. "Symbol required. Kosher for Passover ONLY when bearing special certification."

Kirkland Signature Smoked Salmon

Foodies, healthy nuts, and devout Jews are generally smoked salmon experts, and Kirkland Signature Smoked Salmon, sold in a two-pack of 12-ounce servings, regularly makes it on every best life. Certified Pareve OU-P, the organization notes that a symbol is required. "Kosher for Passover ONLY when bearing special certification," it writes on the website.

Meal Mart Glatt Kosher Sliced Pastrami

Pastrami is a popular meat at Passover. Costco is selling a 20-ounce piece of Meal Mart Glatt Kosher Sliced Pastrami, which is OU-P-Glatt certified. "Symbol required. Kosher for Passover ONLY when bearing special certification," it writes.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Kedem Concord Grape Juice

Because wine is forbidden during Passover, grape juice is the perfect ceremonial substitute. Kedem Concord Grape Juice, sold in a two-bottle pack, is OU-P certified. "Symbol required. Kosher for Passover ONLY when bearing special certification," it writes.

Abeles & Heymann Salami

Salami is another popular Passover meat. Costco sells a few Abeles & Heymann products, including Salami, two 14-ounce chunks of meat. It is OU-P-Glatt. "Symbol required. Kosher for Passover ONLY when bearing special certification," the organization states.

Abeles & Heymann Beef Hot Dogs

Abeles & Heymann Beef Hot Dogs are also available at the warehouse. The kosher dogs are OU-P-Glatt. "Symbol required. Kosher for Passover ONLY when bearing special certification."