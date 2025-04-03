In case you were curious about what other Costco members can't live without, there is an entire section devoted to the most popular food, drinks, appliances, gadgets, and furniture items on the Costco website. To kick off April, we scoured the "Member Favorites" section to find the best of this month's goods, including gift card deals you don't want to miss, protein shakes, Kirkland Signature must-buys, and kitchen gadgets that will majorly upgrade your dessert-making game just in time for summer. Here are the 11 best Costco "Member Favorites" this month.

Fairlife Nutrition Plan Chocolate Protein Shakes

I always keep a case of Fairlife Nutrition Plan chocolate shakes on hand. I drink them before workouts and hand them to my children right before swim practice. Each bottle boasts 30 grams of protein and just 150 calories. It tastes just like chocolate milk without that chalky protein powder aftertaste.

Uber Gift Cards

Costco is a great place to stock up on gift cards. Get $100 work of Uber Gift Cards – which can be used to order food on Uber Eats – for just $79.99. That's a $20 savings!

Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides

Costco members are crazy about Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides. The warehouse offers a great deal on a 1.5-pound container of the unflavored variety for $34.99 online and even less in stores. It is gluten, dairy, and soy-free and sourced from grass-fed, pasture-raised bovine.

Kirkland Signature Extra Virgin Olive Oil

One of Costco's best items is its Kirkland Signature Extra Virgin Olive Oil. "The quality is superb and I'm just a bit more hopeful that it's not adulterated counterfeit crap like so many other seemingly reputable brands are," another says. It's also a sensational deal, making it one of the best-selling items at the store.

Kirkland Signature Organic Pure Maple Syrup

Pure maple syrup isn't cheap but Costco offers the best value in town. I always keep Kirkland Signature Organic Pure Maple Syrup on hand. The 33.8-ounce jug is filled with 100% pure Grade A amber-rich syrup and is a fan favorite with my kids.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Kirkland Signature Organic Ancient Grain Granola

Another of my Kirkland Signature favorites is also a fave of other members. The Kirkland Signature Organic Ancient Grain Granola, a 35.3-ounce bag of USDA organic granola infused with probiotic cultures, is delicious and great for your gut.

Nutella Hazelnut Spread with Cocoa

My daughter is a bit Nutella, well, nut. Since the chocolatey spread is so expensive at other stores, I always buy the 2-count Nutella Hazelnut Spread with Cocoa at Costco, which is another favorite of Costco shoppers.

Kirkland Signature, Pure Sea Salt

Costco is great for spices, baking necessities, and cooking oil. Kirkland Signature, Pure Sea Salt, a 30 oz shaker of kosher, fine grain, 100% natural stock should always be in your pantry, as it's always in mine.

Ninja CREAMi Deluxe 11-in-1 Ice Cream and Frozen Treat Maker

Dessert lovers go wild over Ninja CREAMi Deluxe 11-in-1 Ice Cream and Frozen Treat Maker. The kitchen gadget makes everything from ice cream and frozen yogurt to frozen drinks. For $179.99 get the machine plus three, 24-ounce CREAMi Deluxe Pints and Lids.

Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier

Electrolytes are essential for hydration. Costco shoppers love this online-only 30-count set of Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier, Passion Fruit, which comes neatly packaged in a resealable bag. Normally $29.99, there is currently a promo for $8 off, bringing the price down to $21.99,, including shipping and handling.

Nielsen-Massey Madagascar Bourbon Pure Vanilla Extract

Nielsen-Massey Madagascar Bourbon Pure Vanilla Extract, one of the finest vanilla extracts in the world, isn't cheap. Over at Williams Sonoma, a set of two will cost you $95.90. Get the same exact sizes on Costo's website for almost half the price. Shelf life is three years, so feel free to stock up.