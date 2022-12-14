Skip to content

This Fancy Christmas Cake Is Back at Costco—and It's On Sale!

Chocolate lovers, rejoice!
Brianna Ruback
By Brianna Ruback
Published on December 14, 2022 | 4:13 PM
The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

While it's the most wonderful time of the year, it's also one of the busiest. Whether you're organizing an office holiday party, planning a Christmas dinner menu, or completing your final round of gift shopping, baking the perfect festive dessert might be the last thing you want to do (or have time for). That's where Costco comes in to save the day.

Instagram user @costcobuys recently noted that a fancy holiday dessert has made a comeback at the warehouse. The Christmas Tuxedo Chocolate Mousse Cake, a popular pick in years past due to it's beautiful decor as well as quality, features two layers of chocolate cake sandwiching chocolate mousse, white chocolate mousse, and brownie chunks, topped with chocolate ganache and a red "Merry Christmas" scrawled next to some holly berries.

RELATED: Costco's Cheese Advent Calendar Is the Only Advent Calendar You Need

Typically available for $16.99, the chocolate dessert is now on sale for $14.99 until Dec. 24.

As expected, several Costco fans flocked to the comments section of this Instagram announcement to rave about the cake. One user wrote, "My favorite 😋😋," while another one added, "I just went and Got one from seeing this so good with a cup of coffee ☕️."

Costco's Tuxedo Mousse Cake makes an appearance in different iterations throughout the year, having recently been spotted in both November and October, as reported by SheKnows. Aside from Christmas, the members-only retailer has also offered an Easter version of the cake in the past.

This festive chocolate treat isn't the only dessert Costco shoppers are excited about. A popular Reddit thread revealed that Costco's Super Premium Vanilla Ice Cream, normally priced at $15.49, is now on sale for $10.99 until Dec. 18. The thread now has more than 240 comments, with numerous Reddit users sharing their love for the ice cream. "gonna need a bigger freezer," one person commented. Another Redditor went as far to say, "This is the best ice cream on the planet."

Brianna Ruback
Brianna is the Editorial Assistant at Eat This, Not That! She attended Ithaca College, where she graduated with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Communication Studies. Read more about Brianna
Filed Under
// // // // //

More content from Groceries

Is this content interesting for you?
Join our FREE Daily Newsletter

Get the best food tips and diet advice every single day

Something went wrong, please try again.
More in Groceries
  • foodie gift guide college

    22 Gifts for Foodies That Will Make Them Swoon

  • kim kardashian

    Kim K Reveals Her Family's Gingerbread Houses

  • costco storefront

    Costco's "Best" Ice Cream Is On Sale

  • ina garten

    Ina Garten Loves "Delicious" $7.99 Trader Joe's Dessert

  • costco wholesale exterior

    Costco's Cheese Advent Calendar Is Back