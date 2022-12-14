The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

While it's the most wonderful time of the year, it's also one of the busiest. Whether you're organizing an office holiday party, planning a Christmas dinner menu, or completing your final round of gift shopping, baking the perfect festive dessert might be the last thing you want to do (or have time for). That's where Costco comes in to save the day.

Instagram user @costcobuys recently noted that a fancy holiday dessert has made a comeback at the warehouse. The Christmas Tuxedo Chocolate Mousse Cake, a popular pick in years past due to it's beautiful decor as well as quality, features two layers of chocolate cake sandwiching chocolate mousse, white chocolate mousse, and brownie chunks, topped with chocolate ganache and a red "Merry Christmas" scrawled next to some holly berries.

RELATED: Costco's Cheese Advent Calendar Is the Only Advent Calendar You Need

Typically available for $16.99, the chocolate dessert is now on sale for $14.99 until Dec. 24.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

As expected, several Costco fans flocked to the comments section of this Instagram announcement to rave about the cake. One user wrote, "My favorite 😋😋," while another one added, "I just went and Got one from seeing this so good with a cup of coffee ☕️."

Costco's Tuxedo Mousse Cake makes an appearance in different iterations throughout the year, having recently been spotted in both November and October, as reported by SheKnows. Aside from Christmas, the members-only retailer has also offered an Easter version of the cake in the past.

This festive chocolate treat isn't the only dessert Costco shoppers are excited about. A popular Reddit thread revealed that Costco's Super Premium Vanilla Ice Cream, normally priced at $15.49, is now on sale for $10.99 until Dec. 18. The thread now has more than 240 comments, with numerous Reddit users sharing their love for the ice cream. "gonna need a bigger freezer," one person commented. Another Redditor went as far to say, "This is the best ice cream on the planet."