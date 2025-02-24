 Skip to content

Couples Are Turning Costco Trips Into 'The Best Date Night'—and Swear by It

One shopper dubs it “Kirkland’s Signature Date Night."
Avatar for Leah Groth
By
Published on February 24, 2025 | 12:00 PM

Some people enjoy going to romantic restaurants, watching a movie in a dark movie theater, or dancing at a nightclub for date night. Other couples prefer heading to Costco, enjoying appetizer samples, grocery shopping, and finishing up date night with a hot dog and soda meal at the food court. A new viral trend is sweeping the internet — Costco date nights — with shoppers sharing details about their weekly rituals on social media.

Lots of People Are Going to Costco for Date Night

Couple, back and holding hands outdoor for love, relationship and date together with loyalty. Man, woman and commitment as romantic walking with trust, support and care in street for happiness
Shutterstock

One Costco date night fan shared about her experience in a Reddit feed. "Never in my life did I imagine that I would get so giddy over going shopping with the hubs. Anybody else like this?" she wrote. Lots of others chimed in that they too, were all about Costco date night.

One Dubs It "Kirkland's Signature Date Night"

Costco wholesale store. Costco Wholesale Company is the largest members-only warehouse club in the United States
Shutterstock

"We literally call it our Costco date. She has the chicken bake and I have the hotdog. But only after we have spent at least $200 on I don't know what," one Redditor commented. Another user one-upped her date night title. "I call it our ✨Kirkland's Signature date night✨," they wrote.

Another Refers to it as "Going Out to the Club"

Beautiful loving couple is spending time together in modern restaurant. Attractive young woman in dress and handsome man in suit are having romantic dinner. Celebrating Saint Valentine's Day.
Shutterstock

"One night I told the wife I was going to take her out to a surprise dinner at an exclusive membership club. Wasn't as funny as I thought it was, apparently," another said. Another shopper called it "going out to the Club," they commented.

A Few Went for Valentine's Day

Happy young couple with beautiful heart-shaped balloon on pink background. Valentine's Day celebration
Shutterstock

Some shoppers even reserve it for special occasions. "We did that for Valentine's Day this year. Store wasn't too busy, had a hot dog and shared a warm cookie. Cheapest Valentine's Day! We're 30 and this feels like our new tradition for yearsssss to come," one writes.

Some People Go During the Day, Others on Friday Nights

Couple, silhouette and holding hands at romantic, destination, holiday or honeymoon in summer at sunset on vacation on date. Woman, man and relationship in love or together, memory and travel on trip
Shutterstock

When should you go on a Costco date? "Friday Costco date night! It's glorious because the store is always so empty on Friday nights," one suggests. "My husband and I do this often for 'day dates' when the kids are in school and we have the day off due to a 9/80 work schedule!" another says.

One Suggested It As a "Sales Opportunity" for the Brand

Costco Love
Shutterstock

One shopper has a suggestion for corporate. "I think this would be an excellent sales opportunity for Costco. 'Discount cruises/ vacations take an additional %5 off with a dedicated travel rep in the store. The In store associate will only be available on 'Date Night' once per month. …. While you're here, check the isles for date Night special pricing as you walk the aisles," they wrote.

Leah Groth
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related. Read more about Leah
Filed Under
More in Groceries
  • Costco Date Night

    Couples Are Turning Costco Trips Into Date Nights

  • Sams Club

    7 Fun Sam's Club Winter Items To Buy

  • Los Angeles, California, United States - 02-08-2020: A hand holds a jar of Kirkland Signature organic creamy almond butter on display at a local Costco.

    7 Costco Organic Products That Shoppers Say Are Must-Buys

  • PLEASANT HILL, CA - SEPTEMBER 15: Boxes of Dolly Parton baking mixes, including buttermilk biscuit, caramel turtle and sweet cornbread on shelf at store. September 15, 2023, Concord, CA

    Dolly Parton Just Launched a New Food Line

  • 7 Reasons to Pick Sam's Club Over Costco, Say Fans

    7 Reasons to Pick Sam’s Club Over Costco

Copyright 2025 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Eat This Not That is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.