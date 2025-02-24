Couples Are Turning Costco Trips Into 'The Best Date Night'—and Swear by It

Some people enjoy going to romantic restaurants, watching a movie in a dark movie theater, or dancing at a nightclub for date night. Other couples prefer heading to Costco, enjoying appetizer samples, grocery shopping, and finishing up date night with a hot dog and soda meal at the food court. A new viral trend is sweeping the internet — Costco date nights — with shoppers sharing details about their weekly rituals on social media.

Lots of People Are Going to Costco for Date Night

One Costco date night fan shared about her experience in a Reddit feed. "Never in my life did I imagine that I would get so giddy over going shopping with the hubs. Anybody else like this?" she wrote. Lots of others chimed in that they too, were all about Costco date night.

One Dubs It "Kirkland's Signature Date Night"

"We literally call it our Costco date. She has the chicken bake and I have the hotdog. But only after we have spent at least $200 on I don't know what," one Redditor commented. Another user one-upped her date night title. "I call it our ✨Kirkland's Signature date night✨," they wrote.

Another Refers to it as "Going Out to the Club"

"One night I told the wife I was going to take her out to a surprise dinner at an exclusive membership club. Wasn't as funny as I thought it was, apparently," another said. Another shopper called it "going out to the Club," they commented.

A Few Went for Valentine's Day

Some shoppers even reserve it for special occasions. "We did that for Valentine's Day this year. Store wasn't too busy, had a hot dog and shared a warm cookie. Cheapest Valentine's Day! We're 30 and this feels like our new tradition for yearsssss to come," one writes.

Some People Go During the Day, Others on Friday Nights

When should you go on a Costco date? "Friday Costco date night! It's glorious because the store is always so empty on Friday nights," one suggests. "My husband and I do this often for 'day dates' when the kids are in school and we have the day off due to a 9/80 work schedule!" another says.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

One Suggested It As a "Sales Opportunity" for the Brand

One shopper has a suggestion for corporate. "I think this would be an excellent sales opportunity for Costco. 'Discount cruises/ vacations take an additional %5 off with a dedicated travel rep in the store. The In store associate will only be available on 'Date Night' once per month. …. While you're here, check the isles for date Night special pricing as you walk the aisles," they wrote.